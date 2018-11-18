Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Stuns In Shiny Silver Bikini

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared jaw-dropping photos of herself on social media again, and her fans love her for it. The model recently shared a photo of herself in a shiny silver bikini that hugged her curves in all the right places. The cheerleader-turned-model is known for her wholesome looks and healthy physique, and the comments on the posts prove that her followers adore that.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader wore an underwire shimmery bikini with molded cups. This type of bikini, with its broad straps and firm support, is perfect for pushing up cleavage and creating a full bust, not that Kostek needs any help in that department. The bikini clung to her bounteous curves and complimented her bronzed skin.

Kostek paired the ravishing bikini with a wrap around gray skirt that fell in soft pleats around her thighs. Although the skirt is high-waisted, it does very little to disguise Kostek’s ripped abs and toned physique.

One of Camille’s trademark features has to be her freckles. She proudly showed them off by keeping her makeup light and natural. She wore some eyeliner, mascara, a little blush, and some pink lip gloss. Even her blond hair had a tousled glow as it cascaded down her one sun-kissed shoulder.

Camille Kostek has a legion of 358,000 fans and within an hour of posting, over 15,000 likes. Fans didn’t hold back and gushed about Kostek in her latest outfit.

“Inspiring me to take better care of myself. You radiate health & happiness,” one follower declared. Another told the model, “You look amazing! Love your outfit and you’re so beautiful.” As previously mentioned her freckles remain one of the favorite things about her.

“Your freckles are so cute!” chimed in another fan.

She stood in front of a bush of white flowers and captioned the photo “@si_swimsuit takes Miami” referencing the Sports Illustrated celebrity beach soccer match in Miami on Saturday, November 17. According to Inquisitr, the money that the celebs raised during this event would go to Best Buddies, an organization that focuses on supporting those with intellectual and developmental abilities.

It seems as if working out with Gronkowski, or “Gronk,” really paid off, as detailed by the Inquisitr. In order to get ready for her trip to Australia, Kostek had reeled in the help of her boyfriend to help her tone for the coveted Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot. We’re sure “Gronk” not only helped her with last-minute toning but watching him in action on the field must have been helpful in her soccer match.