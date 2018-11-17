Brittany Cartwright Goes Braless In Busty Spaghetti-Strap Dress While Attending Vanderpump Dogs Gala

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright may be well known for her reality television appearances, but it’s also apparent that she attracts a lot of attention due to her prominent social media presence. Her fans and followers, number approximately 1 million, were treated to a very sexy snapshot that the star posted to Instagram recently in order to show her support for a charitable cause.

In the image, Cartwright is joined in frame by her fiance, Jax Taylor. As the Inquisitr previously detailed, the couple is in the final stages of planning wedding nuptials, the ceremony itself said to be taking place in Cartwright’s hometown of Kentucky.

Cartwright is pictured in a skin-tight off-white dress that hugged her curvaceous figure, clinging to her body in a manner that leaves little to the imagination. A plunging low neckline combined with a spaghetti strap styling made her sateen finish dress the talk of the event, accentuating Brittany’s substantial bust-line and offering up more than a hint of cleavage. The reality TV personality paired her dress with perfectly manicured nails, a fire-engine red lipstick, and delicate rings and dangling earrings to complete her glamorous aesthetic.

For his part, her fiance also put a great deal of effort into his ensemble. Jax Taylor was spotted sporting a shiny silver single-button tuxedo coat with black lapels as well as a crisp white dress shirt. He accessorized his modern couture style with thick-rimmed glasses, a fresh haircut, and plain black dress pants.

In the caption of the photo, Brittany makes it clear that the engaged couple is there in support of Lisa Vanderpump’s humane society, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. According to the dog rescue agency’s website, the charitable organization is focused not only in finding forever homes for homeless canines but also in promoting spay and neuter programs in addition to ending controversial cultural practices such as dog-meat festivals.

It appears that her fans and followers show the same enthusiasm, showering her post with over 18,000 likes and 150-plus comments in less than a day of the share having been live.

One fan wrote, “You are gorgeous, he is a lucky lucky man!!!” while another user penned, “@brittany you look stunning… your inner beauty, good character and kind and fun loving spirit shine through!”

Brittany Cartwright has been making headlines most recently for the slow drip of details that are being shared regarding the particulars of her imminent wedding. As Bravo’s The Daily Dish relays, one of Cartwright’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars let it slip that she was confirmed to be in the bridal party.

It looks like Kristen Doute — known by some fans of the show as “Crazy Kristen” — will be suiting up to support her friend and fellow actress on her big day.