Model Irina Shayk Poses On Her Knees In Black Bikini & Boots On Instagram

Model Irina Shayk shared a sultry snap from her V Magazine photoshoot, and her Instagram fans are loving it. She wore a black bikini with boots, all from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Her “Tribal Copper” eyeshadow was also from the brand’s Tatouage Couture Metallics collection. She also wore what looks like a silver chain with a key above it, which laid right above her bikini bottoms. Irina posed on her knees, as she played with her hair with both of her hands. One fan joked, “Runs to gym,” while another told her, “always best and perfect.”

The picture is one of her more risque ones in recent months, save for the topless picture from July 10 when she posed topless at the beach and covered herself with only seashells. And it’s not like Irina is always bombarding her fans with bikini pics either, as her latest one was from April 12.

Shayk is known for her amazing modeling skills, but she also has a very young daughter with actor Bradley Cooper. And she even opened up to People about her appearance, which she doesn’t expect to be perfect all the time.

“I want to be myself. I don’t want to be judged about not looking together. I wear comfortable shoes. I wear sweatpants. I’m also a human being who wakes up and has a thousand things to do.”

And if to prove her point, she shared a photo of herself lounging in some comfortable clothing yesterday. Even so, Irina still looked as glamorous as ever, as she sported some bright pink lipstick that popped against her Mickey Mouse shirt.

The picture showed fans her more relaxed side, however, as she sat on the ground in a garden outside. Shayk captioned it “Sunday chilling in my fave new sweater.” One follower let her know that they “Love your simplicity,” while many called her “beautiful.”

Plus, Irina also talked about how she feels “mom guilt” on a regular basis.

“I’m the mom who’s always checking in. I’m really hard on myself. … Everyone has it. Time passes so fast. You just have to try to live in the moment.”

Shayk is down to Earth when it comes to reading about herself in the media.