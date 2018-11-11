Farrah Abraham Flashes Ample Cleavage In Barely-There Pink Bikini

Farrah Abraham is currently spending time in the Maldives after some drama in her life. The former Teen Mom OG star took to social media to share some moments from her vacation, which included her wearing a skimpy bikini on the beach.

According to a November 10 report by the Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham paraded around on the beach in the Maldives in a barely-there, pink sequined bikini this weekend.

The reality star took to her Instagram story to show off her racy beach look, which also included a blonde wig that she’s been wearing for a few days now.

“Karma is a beach in my world,” Abraham captioned the sexy snapshots. She also called the luxury resort she’s currently staying at “Heaven on earth.”

Farrah took off on vacation instead of heading to Atlantic City this weekend to step into the ring with former Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander for a celebrity boxing match.

Abraham was supposed to fight “Hoopz” on Saturday, but backed out of the match at the last minute after claiming that the fight’s promoters did not live up to their end of the contract, which included booking flights and hotel rooms for up to 30 members of her entourage.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah says that she was lied to, and refused to be a part of the event any longer.

“Damon has been threatening my career and threatening lawsuits when he is not delivering on his end. Upon him making a mockery of the anti bully match, and by he himself acting like a bully and being found guilty and having been to jail for beating up his girlfriend, this promoter has lied about buying the flights & will not provide me any security. Threatening me is a bullying action, having Drita as referee is again making a joke of an anti bullying match. As a mother, I stand firm and I will not tolerate illegal, unsafe, or bullying behavior, the promoters and all associated are in breach on their part,” Farrah stated.

Now, Abraham is being threatened to be sued for millions of dollars after she didn’t abide by her contract for the celebrity boxing match.

Meanwhile, Farrah, who was fired from Teen Mom OG last year after refusing to end her involvement in the adult entertainment industry, is reportedly returning to reality TV very soon.

Farrah Abraham was spotted at a business meeting with Jeff Jenkins, who has worked on shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Simple Life. She’s now reportedly developing a show about single, working mothers in the dating world.