Demi Rose Stuns In A Revealing Nude-Toned And Glittery Dress With A Huge Plunging Neckline

Demi Rose arrived at her app launch party in style.

Demi Rose took things to a new level with her latest Instagram pic, where she wore a glittery and revealing dress that’s barely there. The photo is captioned “My App Launch party!” so obviously she was the woman of the hour that night. The floor-length dress has glittery straps that extend from her neckline out, and it has a super huge plunging neckline that leaves very little to the imagination. The dress incorporates nude tones with the silver, and has sexy cut-outs on the side. It’s somehow reminiscent of Princess Leia’s dress from Star Wars on the top half, meets the sexiest ice skating outfit ever created, mixed with a touch of glam red carpet.

Her dress on the back was also something to talk about, featuring a super low-cut back with a bikini-like tie. It also had a slit that almost reached her knees, as she wore some nude heels and accessorized with a silver clutch.

The Instagram favorite wore her hair down, parted in the middle with big waves. She had dark eye makeup, with a nude and glowing lip. Fans applauded Demi for the look, as many people were amazed at her gorgeous look.

Many big names attended her launch party, including Chyna Ellis, Jon Clark, and Chris Clark, according to the Daily Mail. It took place at London’s Gallery, and Demi looked super excited to arrive.

And when Demi said “My App Launch party!” she’s referring to her brand new app that launched on August 22nd. She was seen at Ibiza filming the ad, during which she wore a couple of different outfits including a small red bikini. The app is free, and is designed for her biggest fans. People will be able to keep up with all of her social media content, access exclusive content, including a live-stream and chance to chat with her directly.

While Demi is perhaps best known for her bikini photos, she’s also been seen sporting some interesting fashion lately. Three days ago, she wore what she called a “liquid mirrored” bodysuit with matching boots. The model looked great in the avante-garde look, that was reminiscent of sci-fi.

But it’s not all easy and games for Demi, who revealed that it takes lots of work for her to keep up her physique. She said that “Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter…. My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!”