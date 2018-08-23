Kate Upton Turns Heads As She Poses In Lingerie In New Video

Kate Upton is turning heads yet again in lingerie. But this time, instead of a photo post, Upton appears in a short video clip doing what she does best: working it for the camera.

The model has a partnership with lingerie brand Yamamay, and she frequently graces their Instagram feed in some of the sexy pieces that they sell on their website. Yesterday, the retailer wowed fans with a little clip of Upton, as she poses for the camera in New York City.

The blonde bombshell looks amazing in a sheer black one piece that leaves very little to the imagination, showing off both her womanly curves, as well as her toned legs. The 26-year-old looks flawless as she wears a face full of makeup including smokey eyeshadow, mascara, and a little bit of blush.

So far, the video has been viewed over 13,000 times and will surely rack up some more traffic this coming week. Last week, Upton also posted a photo from her Yamamay shoot to her own Instagram account. In that particular image, Kate lays on a furry white blanket as she plays with her hair and looks into the camera.

Once again, she wears her long blonde locks down and slightly curled, giving off a similar vibe as the sexy video, though in this particular image, Upton is donning a nude colored lingerie instead of black.

And while Kate may have millions of fans on social media, one of her biggest fans also happens to be her husband, Justin Verlander. A few weeks ago, the Inquisitr shared that the MLB star opened up about his relationship with Kate, as well as his battle with depression after being plagued by injuries.

In the interview, Justin claims that while many people blamed his then-girlfriend at the time for his poor performances, Upton was actually the glue that was helping to hold Justin together when he was going through some issues of his own.

“She was instrumental in me not…like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own sh**. She was what I needed, Don’t like to talk to people about being hurt. As athletes, you’re not supposed to. It’s an excuse. But she was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist.”

The pair recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, though they have yet to officially reveal the due date.