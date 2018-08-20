Tori Spelling Shows Off Toned Abs In Sexy Black Bikini

Spelling is the mother of five.

It’s hard to believe that Tori Spelling has given birth to five children!

The actress seems to have been putting in a lot of time at the gym as of late and the results are finally paying off. Spelling, who is not usually one to post revealing photos on her Instagram page, surprised fans last night with a photo of herself rocking a black bikini.

In the image, Spelling stands in the middle of a hot tub as she sports a sexy black bikini top and a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms. The mother of five wears her long blonde locks down as she strikes a pose, donning bright red lipstick. She’s all smiles as she puts her hands on her hips and is surrounded by four of her five children — Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Liam. The youngest, 1-year-old Beau, is not pictured in the photo.

In the caption, Spelling explains to her Instagram followers that she and her family took a little getaway to the Ocean Palms Beach Resort in Carlsbad, California as summer comes to a close. And Spelling’s followers clearly loved the image, giving it over 14,000 likes in addition to 170 plus comments in just a day of posting.

Of course, many fans commented on Spelling’s most recent image to gush over how amazing the 45-year-old looks, especially after giving birth to five kids!

“Super fun! Looking great, mama!”

“You look tremendous,” another fan gushed.

“How amazing you look look after having 5 children… impressed,” another follower wrote.

This past June, the Inquisitr shared that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted a photo of herself in a pink floral swimsuit on Instagram, admitting that “her body didn’t bounce back the way it did with the first 4,” but she was finally comfortable sporting a suit once again.

“But I’ve been working at it and eating and playing to live my best life and I feel like its showing. Back in a one piece minus the coverup or shorts finally!” Tori wrote in the Instagram caption. “Part of this transformation in progress is my husband @imdeanmcdermott makes me feel great about myself no matter what weight I’m at. And, I’m finally loving seeing my hard work start to pay off! Thanks Body! We Got this… #happyfathersday #bodylove.”

But, the image came under fire after many fans accused Spelling of photoshopping it to make herself appear thinner.

“Sorry Tori. I think you are great but the Photoshop is not… it so easy to see that it’s not the real you… please if you say you are not ashamed of you[r] body post a true pic,” one fan wrote.

Since the controversy over the photo, Spelling has deleted it from her account.