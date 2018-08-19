Ireland Baldwin Posts Super-Sexy Motorcycle-Straddling Instagram Shot, Dad Alec Baldwin Slides Into Comments

When model Ireland Basinger Baldwin posted a highly revealing Instagram shot of herself in a sexy pose astride a motorcycle, her dad Alec Baldwin had something to say about it.

Fashion model Ireland Basinger Baldwin, 22, the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, has made a habit of posting revealing shots of herself on her Instagram account. But when she took to Instagram once again on Saturday to deliver her latest scantily-clad image, it was apparently the final straw for her 60-year-old dad.

As of the early hours of Sunday morning, the photo had received more than 12,000 “likes” and upwards of 300 comments. But one of those comments on the photo came from Alec Baldwin, who uses the Instagram handle @alecbaldwinista. The hard-working actor is currently appearing in two hit films, Mission Impossible: Fallout, and the Spike Lee-directed BlacKkKlansman, and he slid into his daughter’s comment section to register just one brief, but definitive opinion on her latest exercise in self-exposure.

“No. Just… no,” the former 30 Rock star commented.

The Daily Mail noticed the new Ireland Baldwin Instagram shot as well as her father’s note of paternal disapproval.

“The image was one that might very well give many fathers nightmares,” the paper noted. “The blonde beauty had on just a black bra and revealing high cut bottoms. She appeared to be wearing brown cowboy boots, stared sultrily at the camera, and captioned the image, ‘stay extra.'”

stay extra ????: @phatmango A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

Several of the other commenters on the post responded to Alec Baldwin’s negative remark, one noting, “You are half responsible. So…”

Baldwin and Basinger were married from 1993 to 2002, and according to Entertainment Tonight, the 64-year-old L.A. Confidential star has said that she is now “cool” with her ex-husband, she has also described her experience of their marriage as “sleeping with the enemy.”

Ireland Basinger Baldwin was 7-years-old when the movie star couple went through their acrimonious divorce, and the couple fought a four-year custody battle over the child. Because the divorce was traumatic, Basinger said that she always gave Ireland an extra measure of independence in her upbringing, according to People Magazine.

“I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine,” Basinger said in a 2016 interview. “I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends.”

Ireland Basinger Baldwin(r) in 2008 with her mother, actress Kim Basinger (l). Matt Sayles / AP Images

Basinger herself has also been at the center of controversy, not for racy Instagram snaps, but one of the most notoriously erotic mainstream Hollywood films ever made, when she starred in the 1984 psychodrama 9 1/2 Weeks. As the Hollywood Reporter noted, more than 30 years before the release of 50 Shades of Grey, 9 1/2 Weeks caused a sensation with its graphic depictions of a sado-maschistic sexual relationship between characters played by Basinger and actor Mickey Rourke. Basinger has said that shooting the film was a traumatic experience for her.