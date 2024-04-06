5 Surprising Celebrity Guests Who Were at Donald and Melania Trump’s 2005 Wedding

Surprising Celebrity Guests at Donald and Melania Trump’s 2013 Wedding

Donald Trump’s wedding to Melania Trump in 2005 was a star-studded affair that brought together a mix of celebrities, including some surprising guests who have since had varied relationships with the former president. The diverse array of celebrity guests at Donald and Melania Trump's 2005 wedding reflects the multifaceted nature of fame, politics, and personal connections in the public eye. From performances to political stances, these guests' interactions with Trump over the years illustrate the complexities of navigating relationships amidst evolving social and political landscapes.

1. Elton John

As per Style, famous British music icon Elton John graced Trump’s wedding with a performance flaunting his wide-reaching popularity across various circles. However, as Trump delved into politics, John distanced himself, expressing discomfort with his music being associated with American election campaigns. John revealed, “I don’t really want my music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign. I’m British. I’ve met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it’s nothing personal, his political views are his own, and mine are very different, I’m not a Republican in a million years.”

2. Billy Joel

The legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel paid tribute to Trump at the wedding with a specially crafted track titled That’s Why The Donald is a Trump. Collaborating with Paul Anka, Joel also serenaded Trump with Anka's classic Diana. Despite these gestures, Joel later criticized Trump's presidency, particularly his handling of race issues and border policies, highlighting, “I know he was born in Queens, but he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. His father was rich and gave him a lot of money. I don’t know how much empathy he actually has for people who don’t live that kind of life. I’m not a big fan of his, so to be fair I don’t have a lot of insight into him.”

3. Gayle King

As per The Hill, before gaining prominence as a respected news anchor and interviewer, Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, attended the Trump’s wedding. While maintaining a neutral stance professionally, King had occasionally voiced criticisms of Trump's actions, especially concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and racial issues in the United States. Back then Trump said, “I’m the least racist person in this room.” King slammed Trump and asserted, “When you’re a little kid, your mom always tells you: ‘Actions speak louder than words.'” She further added, “When you don’t really figure out a way to unite this community — which is really feeling right now under siege, under siege and in a lot of pain — he never seems to really address that.”

4. Anna Wintour

As the influential editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour mingled with the Trump family for years, even featuring Melania on the magazine's cover to commemorate her wedding. However, Wintour did not endorse Trump's presidency, and Vogue's editorial direction shifted away from highlighting Melania during Trump's term. Notably, Wintour's support for Hillary Clinton's campaign and featuring Jill Biden on Vogue's cover reflected a divergence from the Trump era's political dynamics. Amy Odell writes in her book, "Melania didn't understand that she had been invited to Anna's events not because she was a friend, but simply because she had appeared on the February 2005 cover of Vogue."

5. Hillary and Bill Clinton

The presence of former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton at Trump's wedding underscored a complex relationship characterized by political entanglements and shifting alliances. Despite Trump's donations to Hillary's Senate campaign and their attendance at his wedding, tensions arose during Trump's presidential bid against Hillary. Trump's criticism of political donations and the Clintons' subsequent distancing highlighted the intricate interplay between personal relationships and political rivalries in the public sphere. Later on, Bill criticized Trump and exclaimed, “Trump is spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media. Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you’re trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards.”