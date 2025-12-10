Donald Trump Plots Wild 80th Birthday Bash for Next Year – UFC Arena to Take Over the White House Lawn

Donald Trump will turn 80 next June, which is still a few months away. However, he has already started planning for the big event. According to a recent report by RadarOnline.com, to celebrate his big day next year, the president might make a few more changes to the White House.

Yes, that’s correct. Since taking over the office back in January, Trump has already begun renovating the White House. In particular, his $300 million ballroom project has already sparked massive backlash. Initially, the POTUS claimed that his renovation plans would not interfere with the current White House design. However, according to various videos and clips, the entire East Wing is being torn down. Now, he plans on making some changes to the South Lawn for his big day on June 14.

Donald Trump announced the UFC will have 8-9 title fights on the White House card 😳 “He’s actually holding back fights right now for 6 months so he can do it for this event.” pic.twitter.com/NHB5vg6GEp — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 8, 2025

Previously, the Republican leader announced that he would host a UFC fight night on that day. According to RadarOnline, the fight will be held at a massive arena that would be set up on the South Lawn of the complex. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, will reportedly help his father to plan the big day.

The arena would include a massive UFC steel cage, and as many as 5000 people could be there. However, it doesn’t really meet the expectation of 20000 spectators that Trump had before. There would also be weigh-ins on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, an evening laser, a giant screen for those on the Ellipse, and a fireworks show is expected to be the main attraction.

President Trump on America 250: “The UFC on June 14 — it’s going to be June 14 next year. They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena…the arena’s going to be 5,000 or 6,000 seats right in front of front door of the White House.” pic.twitter.com/IHd2ZwXrZH — CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2025

According to the report, the entire White House grounds would be transformed for the celebration. UFC fans would even be lucky enough to visit the National Mall for an exciting autograph-signing session. They would also be able to throw some punches themselves using punching bags. The outlet also reported the night’s headlining fighters could warm up at the White House.

Over the weekend, some of these plans were confirmed by the POTUS himself. Speaking at the Kennedy Center Honors this weekend, Trump said, “They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena.” He boasted, “The biggest fights they’ve ever had. Every one’s a championship fight. And every one’s a legendary type of fight.”

Dana White, who is the CEO of UFC and also a friend to Donald Trump, said that the night will be “the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of, at least, definitely this company.”