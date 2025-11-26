Mamdani Reveals Trump’s Secret UFC Files in White House Meeting

New York City’s incoming mayor, Zohran Mamdani, walked into the Oval Office expecting a standard political chat, and left with a wild story about Donald Trump, the UFC, and a plan for the weirdest White House party ever.

As Mamdani told to The Adam Friedland Show (via NDTV) he spent some time waiting for his appointment with Number 47. He then discovered a very interesting dossier among Trump’s reading material.

He recounted, “I sit down, waiting for the time of the meeting, and in front of me are all of these different coffee-table books. And one of them is “UFC at the White House.” I had no idea, and I was just flipping, flipping through that.”

Apparently, the young politician had “no idea” that a mixed martial arts event was scheduled at the White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026, Trump’s 80th birthday. The Independent reports that the show will be one of the events to celebrate America’s 250’s anniversary.

Mamdani admitted to flipping through the “UFC at the White House” file that was packed with ideas fo the UFC event. the not among the usual presidential décor he found a coffee table dossier titled “UFC at the White House,” packed with concept art for a full-fledged mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn. The file showed concept art for an octagon-shaped arena big enough to seat 1600 people, he explained.

This has got to be the all time, numero uno, reason that Americans should just assume…. WHITE HOUSE means FUN HOUSE…. “34” AKA TRUMP….is hosting a paid UFC fight on the WH LAWN???? HUH??? WTF is goin on in D.C???https://t.co/e2GOwRAStN — Jennifer Gjesvold (@JenGjesvold999) November 26, 2025

While the president was busy pitching the “spectacle” (presumably with signature bravado), Mamdani realized Trump’s love for combat sports goes way beyond just sitting ringside. The plans even included a weigh-in at the Lincoln Memorial and a vision of 25,000 fans, though MMA boss Dana White later clarified 5,000 attendees was a likelier crowd, with giant screens prepared for 80,000+ in the nearby park.

If you’re wondering if this is just a random idea, think again. Trump has a well-documented history as a combat sports superfan. He has been seen hanging out with UFC stars during campaigns and even hosting Irish champ Conor McGregor for St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House. Last year saw the president and friend Elon Musk checking out UFC fights together.

UFC octagon at the White House?

“One of them is ‘UFC at the White House,’” he said, admitting he previously had “no idea” about the mixed martial arts event the president plans to stage on the South Lawn next June to mark America’s 250th anniversary.https://t.co/qPYrnPW5vp — FG (@shuttersny) November 26, 2025

How does the new mayor feel about the upcoming event? “No thanks,” he laughed, when asked if he’d sit front-row at the Octagon. But he did admit the White House tour was “unexpectedly cordial,” despite Trump’s earlier threats to slash New York’s federal dollars if Mamdani ended up winning.

Mamdani’s Oval Office surprise highlights just how much of a showman President Trump remains: mixing politics, sports spectacle, celebrity, and ego into every news cycle. If the White House UFC actually happens, it could be one of the wildest official celebration 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has ever seen, complete with fighters, fans, and post-fight South Lawn turf repairs (UFC will cover a $700,000 bill for that, for the record).

However, there’s still no word yet on the guest list, broadcast details, or which fighters will make presidential history. Between the politics and the punches, Mamdani’s story is proof the current White House loves a good headline. And you should always come prepared for a surprise when visiting the Oval Office.