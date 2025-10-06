Donald Trump Has a Shocking Plan for His 80th Birthday – A UFC Fight on White House Grounds!

Donald Trump has big plans for his 80th birthday. The POTUS recently revealed that he wants to host a UFC Championship event at the White House. Back in July, he first floated the idea of hosting a UFC fight on the White House lawn. Now, it’s clear he wants the event to take place on his birthday next year.

On Sunday, while giving a speech at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, Trump solidified his UFC plan with a final touch. “And on June 14th next year, we’re going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House on the grounds of the White House,” said the POTUS. He carefully avoided mentioning that the date happens to be his own birthday.

🚨 BREAKING: President Donald Trump reveals the UFC White House event will take place on his birthday – June 14, 2026 This places the event on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/CzUPkLF5nZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 6, 2025

Instead, he declared that the event would mark the celebrations of the 250th anniversary. Conor McGregor, a retired fighter, claimed that he would be part of the whole thing. Last week, in an interview with Fox News, McGregor said he “will compete in the White House for America’s 250th birthday.” He added, “Done deal, signed, delivered, it ain’t a negotiation.”

UFC President Dana White also discussed the potential White House event. On Saturday, at a post-fight conference, White said, “In February, we’ll start looking at building the White House card, which I will right now tell you will be the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of, at least, definitely this company.”

The first renderings just dropped for the UFC event at the White House next year. Dana White says they are building a lighting arch so that fans can see the White House on one side and the Washington Monument on the other. There will be fewer than 5,000 seats. pic.twitter.com/n3hBwxkDWg — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 20, 2025

The UFC President also hinted at McGregor’s presence. “I made it clear Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card,” he said. Dana White added, “But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.”

Notably, Dana White reportedly has a cordial relationship with Donald Trump. He previously told Sports Business Journal that if the UFC event happens, they’ll have to spend roughly $700,000 to repair the South Lawn afterward.

Trump’s last birthday bash was also eventful. It coincided with the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, and the POTUS got to enjoy a big parade. He described the parade as a “tremendous success.” According to ABC News, 6,000 soldiers and 84 military vehicles marched through the streets of Washington, D.C. However, the parade wasn’t without problems — it had to start early to avoid bad weather.