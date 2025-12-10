“Get Her the Hell Out!” — Furious Trump Explodes at Ilhan Omar After Pushing False Claims

President Donald Trump has once again zeroed in on a fresh focus for his intense criticism: Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. The president even went as far as calling for the 5th Congressional District representative to leave the country!

As part of his affordability-focused roadshow, Trump made his first stop in Pennsylvania on December 9, 2025. What was supposed to be a brief address to the crowd quickly turned into a heated rant about Omar and allegations about her allegedly illegal and incestuous marriage – an incorrect claim.

The 79-year-old president claimed he struggled with her name and initially expressed his love for her and her “little turban” in reference to Omar’s hijab. That’s when the tables quickly turned. Trump went on to claim that she was “always complaining,” saying, “I love Ilhan Omar. She comes in, does nothing but b——”

He then proceeded to call her home country, Sudan, “the worst country in the world.” In response to Trump’s comment, the crowd began chanting, “Send her back!”

Without missing a beat, he replies, “We ought to get her the hell out!” Earning cheers from an enthusiastic crowd.

It wasn’t just attendees who agreed with Trump; his followers online also shared the same thoughts of deporting the Somali-American citizen in a thread on X, questioning whether or not Omar should be deported. Scores of users chimed in agreement, “Yes, deport her!” One said, “Have her removed. Didn’t she lie and marry her brother?”

While some agreed with Trump’s deportation suggestion, there were those who disagreed. One user recalled the President’s track record and highlighted how Omar is “better suited” than Trump. The user wrote: “She is better suited to represent the public than a felon, who abuses women and protects pe–philes, while defrauding the US taxpayer.”

Another netizen called Trump’s behavior “befitting of a president,” and thinks it’s “bizarre” that people aren’t taken aback by the comments Trump made.

Trump continued to make some false claims about Omar, which were debunked earlier. Calling Omar’s marriage “illegal,” The president repeatedly urges, “She should get the hell out. Throw her the hell out. She does nothing but complain!”

Trump’s remark arises from speculations made back in 2016 when false news about her alleged marriage to her brother began circulating online. Omar was quick to refute those allegations in an interview and called them “baseless rumors.”

The 43-year-old Minnesota Representative has been married three times since she came to the USA. While she’s currently married to political consultant Tim Mynett, she was first married to Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi between 2002-2008. The former couple reconciled later in 2011 after her divorce with Ahmed Nur Said Elmi (her second husband) was finalized. She was with Elmi between 2009-11.

Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help. Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead. He continues to be a national embarrassment. https://t.co/sFsGpxOf7o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 10, 2025

Nearly a day after Trump’s now-viral rant, Omar clapped back on X and called him “weird” for his “obsession” with her. She retorts, writing, “He has no economic policies to tout, he’s regurgitating bigoted lies instead.” Omar concluded her thoughts by calling Trump a “national embarrassment.”

Whether or not the two would continue in more verbally heated duels is yet to be determined.