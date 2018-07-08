Rita Ora Gets Cheeky, Shows Off Booty In Latest Instagram Post

Rita Ora is certainly no stranger to showing off her amazing figure.

As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, the 27-year-old shared a sexy bikini pic for her 13 million-plus followers to see. In the hot snapshot, the songstress struck a pose while lounging poolside on a chair. In this particular image, Ora told fans that she was in Monaco as a green filled mountain appeared just behind her. She looked absolutely amazing in a skimpy black bikini.

And earlier today, Ora traded in her bikini for her concert look, which also leaves very little to the imagination. In the post she made to her Instagram account just hours ago, the singer shared a photo from her concert in Croatia. In the picture, Ora can be seen in a pair of short ivory shorts as well as a matching ivory bra-like top. The bottoms perfectly expose her round booty for all of her followers to see.

The sexy image is definitely a live-action shot as Rita raises her hands in the air and dozens of fans hold their phones up, trying to snap a photo of Ora in action. Her long, blonde hair is worn down and slightly wavy and she holds a microphone in her left hand.

Within just hours of the post, Ora’s photo has already earned her a ton of attention with over 261,000 likes in addition to 1,000 plus comments. Of course, many fans commented on the sexy photo to express how amazing Ora looks in it while countless others let her know that they already have or they will be seeing her in concert soon.

“Love that you came to my lovely country Croatia and I really hope u had some amazing time being here!! LOVE YOU RITAAAA SO SO SO MUCHHH.”

“The best performance last night, it was amazing, I loved it ☺️???? you are the best,” one more fan wrote.

Last year, Ora shared some of her workout secrets with Shape Magazine and told the publication that she tries to eat right and hit the gym frequently. She also confessed that it takes a lot of willpower to eat right and exercise.

“I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio. What I’ve learned is that you can take your time with training.”

Additionally, Ora does not eat any bread or sugar. It’s no wonder she stays looking so amazing.