Teairra Mari Hit With Sex Tape Leak, And The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Is Planning To Fight Back

The explicit video showed up on the reality star's Instagram page this week.

Teairra Mari is not taking her sex tape leak lying down.

The Love & Hip Hop star was the victim of a leaked video that showed her performing sexual acts on an unidentified partner, with the explicit clip actually showing up on her own Instagram page. The reality television star took immediate action, Hollywood Life noted, telling her fans that it was leaked by someone she trusted.

“Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust,” she wrote on Instagram. “That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred.”

Teairra Mari said that she needed to be more “cautious and discerning” going forward, and said she is planning to take legal action. The Love & Hip Hop star noted that “revenge porn” is a crime in California, where presumably the video was filmed or leaked from, and that she planned to pursue charges against the ex-boyfriend who leaked the sex tape.

Teairra Mari is not the first Love & Hip Hop star to be the victim of a sex tape leak. In 2015, fellow star Nikki Mudarris was also the victim of a leaked video, and also said she was considering legal action against the person responsible for leaking it. Mudarris told fans that her iCloud had been recently hacked and that someone stole personal videos and pictures.

Teairra Mari Sex Tape Leaks: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Reacts To Ex Posting ‘Revenge Porn’ https://t.co/oNNJlar8mX pic.twitter.com/NY2AUBfKNo — billowwwws (@sekopenthusiast) May 10, 2018

The year before that, Princess Love was also inundated with sex tape rumors as reports spread that an unknown person was shopping around a video of her with another man — one who was not her boyfriend. There were some rumors at the time that the release of the video may have been connected to Princess Love’s messy break-up with Ray J. TMZ reported that the couple was locked in a bitter fight over their dog, Boogati. Sources told the outlet that Princess Love tried to take the dog with her when she packed her bags to leave the couple’s home.

The person who leaked Teairra Mari’s sex tape could face up to six months in jail, Yahoo News reported. The video has since been taken down from her Instagram page, though clips of it are still spreading around social media and Mari’s name remains one of the top social media trending searches.