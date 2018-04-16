‘Bachelor’ Lovebirds Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham Share Updates As She Settles In With Him In Arizona

What's the latest from 'Bachelor' stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham as they settle into living life together?

This past season of the Bachelor on ABC dished out some juicy twists and turns for viewers. Arie Luyendyk Jr. initially proposed to Becca Kufrin, but by the time the finale aired, he had split with Becca and had reunited with runner-up Lauren Burnham. The two didn’t waste much time in getting engaged and now Aire and Lauren are in the early stages of navigating their real-life romance. After taking a trip abroad the two are back in the States and it looks like they’re doing well. What’s the latest?

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was racing at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the Stadium Super Truck Series event over the weekend and fiancee Lauren Burnham was there to support him. Entertainment Tonight got a chance to chat with Arie, and he detailed that things have been going really well for the newly-engaged Bachelor couple.

Luyendyk says that Burnham has officially been living with him in Arizona for about two weeks now, and he revealed that they have already been looking at houses together. Arie says it’s been fun and cool, and he shares that not only do he and Lauren get along well, but their dogs also get along well with one another. The Bachelor star explains that living together has already strengthened their relationship, and he details that they are really similar to one another and love hanging out together.

Luyendyk said that he took Burnham around the track during the qualifying rounds at last weekend’s race, and he said she was brave as he took some high-speed jumps. Lauren posted a few photos from the weekend as well, calling herself a lucky girl in one post where she’s gazing adoringly at her fiance. Given all that went down between filming the Bachelor finale and Lauren’s engagement to Arie, Luyendyk and Burnham don’t always get positive responses to their social media posts. However, it looks like they do have plenty of fans who are excited to see them doing well and are rooting for their relationship to succeed.

Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham prove their critics wrong and end up getting married? Bachelor fans will be anxious to see where things head next with this relationship, and despite some rocky moments early on, Arie and Lauren do look like they are very happy and doing well.