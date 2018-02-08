Miranda Lambert Is ‘Happy’ And Ready To Move On After Divorce From Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is moving on from her divorce from her ex-husband, Blake Shelton. The 34-year-old singer admitted in a recent interview that despite the controversies surrounding her split from The Voice coach, she is in a happier disposition now and is ready to face the challenges coming her way.

Miranda Lambert recently admitted in a radio interview that she went through a lot of hardships in the past, but she has already moved on from that and she is using her past experiences to become better, according to CMT. The “Tin Man” singer explained that she feels excited to see what the future holds for her and this hope has given her the courage and strength to move forward.

“I’m happy, let’s move on.”

These are five words from Lambert that definitely held a lot of meaning, especially since she and Blake Shelton have been countlessly involved in rumors and controversies following their split. For instance, Lambert was caught in a controversy with Shelton after seemingly shading her ex-husband on stage by changing the lyrics of her song, “Little Red Wagon.”

The change in the lyrics reflected a change in her current status, but many took it as though Lambert was still bitter over her divorce from Shelton, and his relationship with Gwen Stefani. This statement from the “More Like Her” songstress, however, should be enough to put an end to the rumors that she and Shelton are still having a hard time moving on from their failed marriage.

As Gossip Cop notes, a report from OK! Magazine claims that Shelton and Lambert are at “war” and are planning their respective revenge against each other. An insider said that Lambert is planning to get revenge on Shelton and Stefani by adopting a child.

Shelton, on the other hand, is allegedly getting revenge on his ex-wife by making her jealous of his relationship with Stefani. The report further states that there still remains a lot of bitterness and hate between Shelton and Lambert and that this is already apparent in their words and actions.

The aforementioned publication clarifies, however, that the claims are partially made-up. While it is true that Lambert and Shelton still make references to each other on stage or on air, there is no way to validate whether or not these two are really getting revenge on each other. Whatever the case, many fans of “The House That Built Me” singer and The Voice coach are rooting for them to succeed in their careers and their new relationships.