Irina Shayk is stunning as she goes for an angel-in-white look while modeling a sexy little slip dress. The 36-year-old supermodel shouted out 2016 in a recent Instagram share as she recalled fronting iconic French designer Givenchy that year. Irina updated her account while also name-dropping famed photographer Steven Meisel. The ex to Bradley Cooper made sure to flaunt her catwalk queen body as she continues to make headlines for wrapping an arm around A Star is Born actor ex, Bradley.
Irina Shayk Captivates In A White Slip Dress
Stuns In Silky White Dress
Posting for her 20.2 million followers back on November 17, Irina opened strong. She struck a confident pose while indoors and amid industrial decor.
Drawing attention to her Amazonian frame, Irina modeled a knee-length white satin dress with rich and slink fabrics. The gorgeous number came with a strappy finish and lace embellishments around the neckline. Irina was flaunting her toned arms and shoulders, also drawing attention to her mile-long legs as she wore sheer and embellished white stockings. The red carpet favorite added in strappy and high-heeled sandals while also rocking a full face of glam complete with a red lip. Her dark locks were kept unfussy and swept back away from her face.
'A Magic Night'
In a caption, Irina wrote: "What a magic night … Thank you #StevenMeisel for having me 🤍 #meisel93 In my #givenchy2016spring by RT." Fans have left over 142,00 likes. Also dropping one was 57-year-old model and actress Elizabeth Hurley.
Givenchy has famously been fronted by sweetheart pop singer Ariana Grande. It currently boasts supermodel Kendall Jenner as a promo face.
Bradley Cooper Headlines
Irina is currently in the news after spending Thanksgiving with 47-year-old ex Bradley Cooper - everyone's wondering if the romance has been rekindled. The two, who share 5-year-old daughter Lea, were in New York City last Thursday and were also seen linking arms while outdoors.
"They never stopped loving and caring about each other. They love their daughter and being a family. They enjoy spending time together and are doing more of it lately. They are in a great place and very happy," a source told E! News.
Summer Romance?
Irina and Bradley, who welcomed Lea in 2017 and dated from 2015-2019, were reported to have rekindled things back in the summer.
"They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter. They do things as a family and it's going well," a separate source stated at the time.