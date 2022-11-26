Jessie James Decker Stuns In Daring See-Through Dress

Opting for a video in one share, Jessie posed all smiles and amid bright lighting while showcasing her muscular legs. The mom of three, who has admitted to both depression and body-image struggles this year, was all confidence as she wowed in her sleeveless dress - she also gave a nod to 2022's see-through trend by rocking a number with sheer paneling.

Adding cut-outs at the side as she flaunted her torso, Jessie also drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders while going glam. She wore her lightened locks semi-tied-up and a little curled, plus a full face of makeup complete with bronzer. Strappy black high heels completed the look. "Who’s watching the #amas?! What category do you think I’m presenting?? Stay tuned 😉🥰 @amas @abcnetwork," she wrote, shouting out the American Music Awards.