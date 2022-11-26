Jessie James Decker is looking smoking hot as she flaunts her jaw-dropping figure in a skintight and bodycon dress while also going sheer. The country singer, 34, was a prominent red carpet face at last weekend's AMAs, and she made sure to step out in style. Jessie posted her little black dress to Instagram as she reminded fans that her workouts are paying off. She also dolled up to the max in her figure-hugging dress while rocking high heels. Fans of the Kittenish founder can't get over her legs or her style, and they've left her over 21,000 likes.
Jessie James Decker Stuns In Daring See-Through Dress
Killing It In Sheer Minidress
Opting for a video in one share, Jessie posed all smiles and amid bright lighting while showcasing her muscular legs. The mom of three, who has admitted to both depression and body-image struggles this year, was all confidence as she wowed in her sleeveless dress - she also gave a nod to 2022's see-through trend by rocking a number with sheer paneling.
Adding cut-outs at the side as she flaunted her torso, Jessie also drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders while going glam. She wore her lightened locks semi-tied-up and a little curled, plus a full face of makeup complete with bronzer. Strappy black high heels completed the look. "Who’s watching the #amas?! What category do you think I’m presenting?? Stay tuned 😉🥰 @amas @abcnetwork," she wrote, shouting out the American Music Awards.
More Photos From The AMAs!
Jessie also shared photos from the high-profile event, once again showing off her dress and her makeup. The AMAs were this year attended by stars including Southbound hitmaker Carrie Underwood and Grammy winner Taylor Swift.
'Tryna Behave'
Jessie can always be relied on for a witty caption. In one share bringing particular attention to her dress' sheer aspects, the clothing designer wrote that she was "out here tryna behave."
Jessie has been making 2022 headlines for the launch of Kittenish Swim as she continues to expand her popular clothing brand.
Making It Affordable
Jessie opened up to Hollywood Life in 2019, confirming that an attractive price point was an important part of her business model.
“I want these things to be affordable and just because it’s a lower price point, doesn’t mean the quality’s not great. That was important to me to source the best quality but to find a good deal because not everyone can afford couture,” she said, adding: "I don’t even want to pay for that!"