Serena Williams Stuns In Metallic Mini Dress

Serena Williams' life as a spotlight personality revolves around her legendary tennis career, and the ever-inspiring display of strength even at her weakest moments. The star is also as invested in fashion as she is in sports, right from her hair bead-wearing days to her more high-end looks.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion never disappoints when it's time to show out, and fans got to see her display her sheer sense of style in a new post on Instagram. Scroll to see Williams' latest look from her versatile fashion taste.