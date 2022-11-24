Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist

Racism should never be tolerated in this modern age. It spreads hate, incites violence, and causes a great divide among nations. One man shared an unfortunate story about how bigotry led to a rift in his family.

A 28-year-old man on Reddit, who is also known as DeepFriedJerk , heard racist remarks from his twin sister's fiancé, leading him to uninvite himself from the wedding. The Redditor explained that he hails from a white, British family and he is married to a dark-skinned woman who he absolutely loves. During an instance when he was helping his sister with invites, he noticed that his wife's name wasn't included in the guest list. When he asked the reason for this, he was told by his sister's fiancé that "it wouldn't be appropriate" because she would be the only "blackie" there.

Enraged, he told his twin sister to cancel his invitation too because he wouldn't be attending as well. The drama blew up and their family members have chosen sides. Now, he is asking:

"AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding because of her fiancé?"