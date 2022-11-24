JoJo Looks Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous In A Sparkly Bodysuit

The singer of Creature of Habit posted two sexy pictures on her Instagram profile a few weeks back. She is seen in one image clutching a white coffee cup while seated at a wooden table, looking out the balcony while wearing thin-framed spectacles, her long blonde hair flowing down her back.

Jojo had on a vivid green lingerie bra that enhanced her chest beautifully. She completed the ensemble with a pair of cheeky bottoms in a complementary shade of green, accessorizing with chains around her wrists and neck.

The singer looked confident and comfortable, glancing across her toned abs in a second photo while holding up a coffee cup, giving fans another view of the front of her dress. She draped a short-sleeved, cropped, lacy shirt in lime green around her shoulders, leaving the buttons undone to conceal her upper body. Seated with one leg tucked into her chest, she offers a cheeky glance over her angular sunglasses