This is not the first time the supermodel has sent shivers down our spine. It's safe to say Emily recognizes that sexiness is one of her superpowers, and she makes sure to bring it, especially when shooting a campaign for her brand.

Emily has been keeping busy since her split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, from making the headline of being in rumored relationships to vigorously pushing her brand while being a mom to her one-year-old.

Before the animal print bikini, the 31-year-old showed off her posing skills while lying on the ground in Inamorata's black capreria design, which included a tiny string bikini top and matching triangle-shaped bottoms. Ratajkowski tied bows across her chest and on either hip to keep the number in place.