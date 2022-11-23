Anitta Turns Heads In Eye-Catching Metallic Breastplate

We’re calling it: Anitta is on her way to becoming a style icon!

The 29-year-old Brazilian singer made a headline-making appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards held on Sunday, November 20, where she won her very first AMA trophy for Favorite Female Latin Artist. She also gave an energetic performance of her smash hit Envolver and put on quite the fashion parade throughout the evening.

One of her outfits grabbed our attention both for its on-trend appeal and for being an iconic piece with a lot of history behind it. See below.