Aubrey Plaza is making headlines for debuting platinum-blonde hair while also stunning in a halter dress at the Governors Awards. The former sitcom star was just one of the many celebrities hitting up the high-profile event in Los Angeles last Saturday, and she arrived dressed to impress. Aubrey wowed in a plunging and killer black dress for her blonde bombshell finish, also drawing attention to her toned figure while gracing the red carpet. Aubrey is 38, but fans seem to think she still looks 25. Of course, The White Lotus star posted her moment to Instagram.
Aubrey Plaza Sizzles In Sexy Plunging Dress And Blonde Hair
The Latest
Stuns In Plunging Look
Photos showed Aubrey posing confidently for official photos and wowing as she rocked a thigh-slit and slinky black dress.
Opting for a sexy take on classic elegance, the Parks and Recreation alum showcased her shapely legs and gym-honed upper body, also flaunting some major curve as she went braless. Aubrey wore her hair all blonde and with dark roots showing, rocking a swept-up do and adding in classic-style makeup with foundation, blush, and a bold red lip. She was also dripping in diamonds. A small black clutch and high-heeled sandals completed the look as Aubrey further rocked a red pedicure.
Sharing The Photos To Instagram
In a gallery of images that opened with a showoff the dress' low-cut back, Aubrey wrote: "Last night at @theacademy Governors Awards… so honored to attend and to represent my little indie that could! @emilythecriminal." Fans have left over 380,000 likes, with socialite Paris Hilton also dropping one.
The Governors Awards this year welcomed a star-studded crowd not limited to model Kaia Gerber and actresses Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence. Also in attendance were Florence Pugh and Ana de Armas. One of the top replies to Aubrey's post reads: "I have been opening and re opening Instagram for the last hour just to stare at this photo."
Plenty More Red Carpet Opportunities
Aubrey has proven a popular red carpet face this year. In mid-October, she rocked a strapless white dress while writing:
"Thank you @newportbeachfilmfest for including me in your artists of distinction honorees and sitting me next to the gorgeous and talented @ambermidthunder #legion😈 #emilythecriminal."
Celebrity Following Climbing
Aubrey is now enjoying her popularity as she stars on The White Lotus, also starring Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney. Her Instagram is followed by 3.4 million. Celebrity followers include model Emily Ratajkowski, actress and singer Dove Cameron, plus Netflix star Bella Thorne.