Dove Cameron Stuns In Marc Jacobs Bustier At The AMAs

Going for a monochrome palette and a corset-like finish, Dove flaunted her sensational figure as she went low-cut at the neckline and modeled a white and sleeveless bustier. The Boyfriend hitmaker rocked the cropped design as she flashed hints of her toned abs. She added in a massive, quilted-effect skirt in black, and a pair of matching gloves, giving a nod to the trend adored by mogul Kim Kardashian.

The Liv and Maddie alum injected a little goth energy into her look as she traded in her signature blonde locks for jet-black ones. She wore her hair tied into a high ponytail, with long, tiny braided strands framing her face. Makeup-wise, the Flawless Beauty ambassador wore pale and matte makeup complete with lipstick and dramatic, winged eyeliner. Her fierce long nails resembled claws.