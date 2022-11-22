Dove Cameron Stuns In Marc Jacobs Bustier At The AMAs

Dove Cameron looked drop-dead gorgeous as she stunned in a plunging white bustier from designer Marc Jacobs while attending last weekends AMAs. The former Disney star wound up making headlines both for her style and for snagging Best New Artist at the American Music Awards. She further wound up in the news for dedicating her award to the queer community and speaking about the recent LGBT+ Colorado club shooting. Dove sizzled on the red carpet, wearing a top once donned by artist Tinashe. Just Jared captured the red carpet look and shared it to Instagram.

Stuns In Plunging Bustier

Going for a monochrome palette and a corset-like finish, Dove flaunted her sensational figure as she went low-cut at the neckline and modeled a white and sleeveless bustier. The Boyfriend hitmaker rocked the cropped design as she flashed hints of her toned abs. She added in a massive, quilted-effect skirt in black, and a pair of matching gloves, giving a nod to the trend adored by mogul Kim Kardashian.

The Liv and Maddie alum injected a little goth energy into her look as she traded in her signature blonde locks for jet-black ones. She wore her hair tied into a high ponytail, with long, tiny braided strands framing her face. Makeup-wise, the Flawless Beauty ambassador wore pale and matte makeup complete with lipstick and dramatic, winged eyeliner. Her fierce long nails resembled claws.

Edgy Look

In a caption, Just Jared wrote: "Dove Cameron, wearing Marc Jacobs, arrived at the 2022 American Music Awards. Check out more photos of her look on the site!#DoveCameron."

The AMAs this year proved star-studded, welcoming the likes of Grammy winner Taylor Swift, pop star Pink, country singer Carrie Underwood, plus actress Kerry Washington. Dove also performed her new Boyfriend track while enjoying her night at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.

Dedicating Her Award To Queer Community

Noting the recent shooting at Colorado Springs, CO nightclub Club Q, Dove showed her backing for the LGBTQ+ community, dedicating her award to it.

“You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music,” she said while accepting her award.

Queer Visibility

Dove added: "On the heels of the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is.”

For more, check out Dove's Instagram.

