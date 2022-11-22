Fashion comes effortlessly to the Bad Blood crooner and it's evident in her years of appearing on star-studded red carpets. Swift's presence at the AMAs was no different from her usual top-notch looks, as she stole hearts in a shiny gold jumpsuit. The outfit bore a halter neck detail while the neckline ran down in a slightly deep plunge that displayed parts of her cleavage.

The award-winning singer's outfit also bore bejeweled details all over running through the bodice and pants. The outfit was backless, stopping just above her waistline. The bottom part of her playsuit clung to her figure without being too snug.

Swift spiced up her look by cinching her waist with a gold belt. She styled her blonde tresses in rich waves, while the side-parted front was coiffed vintage style. The attention-grabbing glam came complete with the star singer's smoky eye makeup and bright red lipstick.