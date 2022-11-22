Taylor Swift is living her best life against all odds, and she has proved time and time again that nothing could possibly dim her shine. The star, who recently had to face the saga of ticket issues with fans amid her Eras tour preparations, stepped out for the American Music Awards with not a hair out of place.
Taylor Swift Stuns In Plunging Jumpsuit Amid Ticketmaster Fiasco
The Latest
Redditor Wonders If She Should Press Charges Against Her Mother-In-Law Who Stole Her Diamond Earrings On Her Wedding Day
Taylor Swift Turned Heads
Fashion comes effortlessly to the Bad Blood crooner and it's evident in her years of appearing on star-studded red carpets. Swift's presence at the AMAs was no different from her usual top-notch looks, as she stole hearts in a shiny gold jumpsuit. The outfit bore a halter neck detail while the neckline ran down in a slightly deep plunge that displayed parts of her cleavage.
The award-winning singer's outfit also bore bejeweled details all over running through the bodice and pants. The outfit was backless, stopping just above her waistline. The bottom part of her playsuit clung to her figure without being too snug.
Swift spiced up her look by cinching her waist with a gold belt. She styled her blonde tresses in rich waves, while the side-parted front was coiffed vintage style. The attention-grabbing glam came complete with the star singer's smoky eye makeup and bright red lipstick.
She Owned The Night
Swift carted away six accolades at the award show, winning Artist of the Year, Album Pop/Rock, Female Artist Pop/Rock, Video, and Album Country categories. The iconic pop singer posed for several snaps, flaunting her pyramid-shaped awards. Swift, whose career has spanned close to two decades, stays winning, even in the face of adversity.
Her Ticketmaster Dilemma
Fans are currently making it a date with the Shake It off singer as preparations for her Eras tour are currently underway. There have been more than a few glitches regarding ticket sales, however. As many flocked to obtain a pass for the most-anticipated tour of the year, fans were left high, dry, and angry. This was because they were unable to purchase the tickets. Many took to their social media pages to call out the songstress as well as the organization in charge of sales, Ticketmaster. In their response, the latter shared a statement:
"Due to extraordinarily high demand in the sales systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory, the sale to the public for Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' has been canceled."
Swift Has Responded To The Shocking Cancelation
Ticketmaster's announcement further aggravated millions of fans who were having none of it. Swift who did not initially respond, took to her Instagram page with over 232 million followers, to address her fanbase. The star expressed her discomfort with the situation while noting that she was "extremely protective of her fans."
She apologized for the "bear attacks" they seemed to have experienced just to get tickets while relaying that Ticketmaster was asked several times if they could handle the huge responsibility. The organization in question later issued an apology to the singer and her fans.