Zendaya is stunning in a girly pink look as she brings festive energy for a new Lancôme campaign. The 26-year-old actress and singer continues to front the skincare giant, and she's been busy promoting its holiday offerings on social media. In a recent share to the brand's Instagram, the Euphoria star went video mode as she showed off the Idôle fragrance, and fans have been gushing ever since the post went live. Zendaya joins the likes of actress Julia Roberts in representing the French company. She is also signed to luxury Italian designer Valentino.
Zendaya Looks Amazing In New Lancôme Campaign
The Latest
Stuns In Fragrance Campaign
Footage showed Zendaya shot amid pinks and matching them as she showed off her toned figure in a ruched, pale pink dress with neck strapping. Zendaya brought out a gift bag, also in pink, very much ushering in the holiday spirit.
"If you have a special occasion coming up, this is the original, the classic Idôle perfume," said the former Disney star. Zendaya made sure to show off a flawless face of makeup complete with matte foundation and discrete blush. She also sported a rosy pink lip with her hair down, curly and dyed red.
#PromoGirl
In a caption, the girlfriend to Tom Holland wrote: "Gift a dose of unstoppable confidence: Idôle is a powerful statement and emblem. A unique totem to empower others.#Lancome #Idole #GiftTheExtraordinary."
Clearly, the power of Zendaya is worth whatever she charges. "The best 😍!! Just bought it because of Zendaya," one fan replied. Also known for fronting fragrances are singer Dua Lipa for YSL and model Kaia Gerber for Marc Jacobs. Zendaya was signed to Lancôme back in 2019.
A Huge Addition To Lancôme
In a statement, the brand said: “We look forward to a joyous future with Zendaya, whose charisma, influence in film, music and fashion is undoubted. Zendaya brings a youthful and a unique approach to beauty that perfectly complements Lancôme’s vision and creativity."
They added: “Zendaya’s irresistible appeal and strong identity - attributes she shares with the other ambassadors - is indicative of a happy, bright and shining future within the Lancôme family.”
Era Of Celebrity Ambassadors
Zendaya joins the long list of celebrities fronting major brands. Mogul Kim Kardashian and singer Justin Bieber front designer Balenciaga, pop singer Dua Lipa and model Emily Ratajkowski are the faces of Versace, and Netflix star HoYeon Jung represents labels including Chanel, Calvin Klein, and Louis Vuitton. For more, check out Zendaya's Instagram.