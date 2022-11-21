Last night, Carrie Underwood made an electrifying entrance at the AMAs as she opted for a high-slit dress that revealed her firm glutes. The mother of two has been killing it on stage since Denim and Rhinestones debuted, leaving fans craving more as she adds a twist to each performance, as she did at the AMAs, stunning the audience with yet another spectacular performance in an aerial cage above the audience.
Carrie Underwood Mesmerizes In Thigh-High Slit Dress At The AMAs
The Latest
Carrie Shines Bright
Just before the awards started, several celebrities graced the carpet in their best outfit alongside Carrie, who not only flaunted her style but also her super-toned form as she cycled through poses to get the perfect angles.
In a pink gown with silver accents and tassels in patterns of blue, green, and blush, Carrie showed off her signature fashion sense. On the night she was scheduled to perform, she had her platinum blonde hair styled to the side and wore silver strappy heels. She wore essential jewelry, including silver rings on her fingers and dangling silver earrings.
Legs For Days
We can't talk about her athletic build without mentioning how strong her legs are, too! This can be seen in her fashion choices, particularly the pink dress she wore to the AMAs. She ate the look and left no crumbs when posing on the red carpet, showcasing her toned legs.
If you're wondering how Carrie is so ridiculously ripped, you're fortunate because we'll tell you. First, you should be aware that Carrie works with a personal trainer, Eve Overland, who recently spoke to Woman's Health about how the actress works out.
Carrie will alternate between exercises like lunges, squats, and deadlifts to tone those legs.
"We progress, add challenge, and mix things up by changing the amount of weight used, reps, tempo and equipment,"
Eve shared.
Fine Performance
Along with Lainey Wilson, Morren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Taylor Swift, Carrie was nominated for Favorite Female Country Singer. She didn't win the category, but she contributed to the evening's finest overall performance as she hung upside down above the audience in a circular apparatus that zipped her to the stage. As Carrie sang the country-rock song, she dropped to the stage in bare feet and a pink, white, and black catsuit. She has been flying around on her current tour, so she appeared at ease doing so.
Fall Segment Completed
The talented country singer recently finished the fall segment of her Denim and Rhinestones tour. She will return on February 2nd, 2023, to finish what she began. If you want to catch the award-winning vocalist, there is still time.