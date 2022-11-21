Carrie Underwood Mesmerizes In Thigh-High Slit Dress At The AMAs

We can't talk about her athletic build without mentioning how strong her legs are, too! This can be seen in her fashion choices, particularly the pink dress she wore to the AMAs. She ate the look and left no crumbs when posing on the red carpet, showcasing her toned legs.

If you're wondering how Carrie is so ridiculously ripped, you're fortunate because we'll tell you. First, you should be aware that Carrie works with a personal trainer, Eve Overland, who recently spoke to Woman's Health about how the actress works out.

Carrie will alternate between exercises like lunges, squats, and deadlifts to tone those legs.

"We progress, add challenge, and mix things up by changing the amount of weight used, reps, tempo and equipment,"

Eve shared.