Rosalia is sizzling as she steals the show in a tiny and partly sheer dress while attending the Latin Grammy Awards. The 30-year-old walked away with four awards at this year's event in Las Vegas, NV, and she definitely rocked up dressed to impress. Showing off her figure as she became the first woman to win twice for album of the year, Rosalia wore a gold Vivienne Westwood dress to collect her wins, but she slipped into another outfit for red carpet photos. Here, the stunner wowed in a leggy dress by Italian designer Miu Miu. She was quick to post the look to her Instagram.
Rosalia Steals The Show In A Sheer Miu Mui Dress
The Latest
Freddie Prinze Jr Reveals The Secret Behind His Intense Chemistry With Aimee Garcia In 'Christmas With You'
Stuns In Miu Miu Minidress
Posting for her 22.8 million followers, Rosalia wowed while posing for official photos. She went for a figure-hugging and high-slit black gown with a sheer panel from the bust upwards. Going for velvet effects down below, the Latina opted for gauze-effect sheer materials up top, here showing off her toned shoulders while also drawing attention to her chest - the dress boasted glittery silver jewel detailing around the bust.
Rosalia added in sparkly sandals with a heel, also rocking a wet-effect hair look with a bob cut. She sported a pale and dramatic face of makeup complete with a bold red lip.
Thanking Fans
In a caption and in her native Spanish, the Motomami star wrote: "Muchas gracias por los grammys que de momento me ha concedido la academia pero este año es más especial que nuncaaaA pq lo estoy compartiendo con El Amor De Mi Vida ❤️ @rauwalejandro@latingrammys @gettyentertainment @iamjohnparra @denisetruscello."
She posed jointly with boyfriend Rauw Alejandro. The two began dating earlier this year and looked like a power couple while at the Michelbob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Sin City.
Gushing Over Four Awards
In an acceptance speech given in Spanish, Rosalia thanked fans as she said:
"Thank you so much. Motomami was a record I had to fight really hard to create."
She added: "But it's brought me so much happiness. Thank you for always supporting my music even when it's constantly changing." Separately, she told ET: "You know, something like this, if you are able to share it with people that you love -- I'm here with him, with my sister -- to me, this makes it even like the emotion bigger."
Over 2 Million Likes
Rosalia's IG post has now topped 2.2 million likes. Celebrity likes were also left by actress and model Lily-Rose Depp, singer Rita Ora, and model Candice Swanepoel.