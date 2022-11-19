Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Long Legs In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Jessica Simpson
Shutterstock | 921176

Entertainment
Geri Green

Jessica Simpson is flaunting her sensational legs while in an elegant slit maxi dress as she continues to promote her clothing brand. The 42-year-old singer and fashion mogul was all smiles in an Instagram share posted ahead of the weekend - she posed with mom Tina Simpson, with the duo of businesswomen posing by a sign bearing the Jessica Simpson Style logo. Jessica, who made 2019 headlines for dropping 100 pounds, was looking super trim and she drew attention to her trim figure. She also opted for casual elegance while adding in her signature boho finish.

The Latest

Hailey Bieber Shows Off 'Yummy Birthday Treats' In Bra And Underwear

Husband Gets Slammed For Refusing To Buy Lemonade For His Pregnant Wife

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Blazer

Sydney Sweeney Oozes Glamour In Curve-Hugging Silk Dress

Stuns In Leggy Slit Dress

Jessica Simpson
Shutterstock | 564025

The photo showed Jessica folding a leg slightly as she posed in a stylish room surrounded by rails and shelved displays, all containing items from her best-selling brand. The Dukes of Hazzard star put her best foot forward as she modeled an earthy-toned, striped dress with browns, yellows, and grays. The floor-length number boasted layered frill details plus long billowing sleeves.

Jessica drew attention to her trim waistline via a buckled belt, also sporting matching necklace accessories, plus her signature blonde locks worn down. The mom of three also wore a low-key face of makeup complete with dark eyeliner. Mom Tina looked stylish in a black pants outfit worn with a long and open blue duster.

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

Gearing Up For The Holidays

In a caption, Simpson wrote: "Gettin’ Holiday Happy with @hsn 🎁 We’ll be back at 4PST/7EST with more giftin’ and laughin’!" She also tagged the Home Shopping Channel.

Jessica continues to make headlines for having bought back her brand from bankruptcy - and using $65 million of her own money to do it. The company itself wasn't doing badly. Rather, its parent one was in financial trouble. Jessica has also opened up about her win and how it's made her feel.

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Best Feeling Ever

Speaking to Footwear News, Jessica stated: "It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand," adding: "After 16 years in business, I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely." 

Brand Is Popular

Jessica's brand is an empire and also one that offers homeware and cosmetics. It's even got its limited edition Fiend fragrance. For more from Jessica, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

All About Kaley Cuoco's Sister Briana Cuoco

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

Lizzo Sends 2022 Emmy Dress On Request From A TikTok User

'Modern Family' Cast: What Have They Been Up To Since The Show Ended?

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.