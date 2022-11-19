Jessica Simpson is flaunting her sensational legs while in an elegant slit maxi dress as she continues to promote her clothing brand. The 42-year-old singer and fashion mogul was all smiles in an Instagram share posted ahead of the weekend - she posed with mom Tina Simpson, with the duo of businesswomen posing by a sign bearing the Jessica Simpson Style logo. Jessica, who made 2019 headlines for dropping 100 pounds, was looking super trim and she drew attention to her trim figure. She also opted for casual elegance while adding in her signature boho finish.
Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Long Legs In Thigh-High Slit Dress
The Latest
Stuns In Leggy Slit Dress
The photo showed Jessica folding a leg slightly as she posed in a stylish room surrounded by rails and shelved displays, all containing items from her best-selling brand. The Dukes of Hazzard star put her best foot forward as she modeled an earthy-toned, striped dress with browns, yellows, and grays. The floor-length number boasted layered frill details plus long billowing sleeves.
Jessica drew attention to her trim waistline via a buckled belt, also sporting matching necklace accessories, plus her signature blonde locks worn down. The mom of three also wore a low-key face of makeup complete with dark eyeliner. Mom Tina looked stylish in a black pants outfit worn with a long and open blue duster.
Gearing Up For The Holidays
In a caption, Simpson wrote: "Gettin’ Holiday Happy with @hsn 🎁 We’ll be back at 4PST/7EST with more giftin’ and laughin’!" She also tagged the Home Shopping Channel.
Jessica continues to make headlines for having bought back her brand from bankruptcy - and using $65 million of her own money to do it. The company itself wasn't doing badly. Rather, its parent one was in financial trouble. Jessica has also opened up about her win and how it's made her feel.
Best Feeling Ever
Speaking to Footwear News, Jessica stated: "It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand," adding: "After 16 years in business, I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely."
Brand Is Popular
Jessica's brand is an empire and also one that offers homeware and cosmetics. It's even got its limited edition Fiend fragrance. For more from Jessica, give her Instagram a follow.