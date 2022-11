Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the official trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance which also doubles as Channing Tatum's final appearance in the franchise. He teamed up with the delectable Salma Hayek to serve us what looks like a steamy performance from the trailer, and we love every bit of it!

The star first announced the third installment on his Instagram in November 2021, and now that the trailer is out, we expect nothing but perfection from the actor.

Keep reading for details.