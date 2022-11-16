Margot Robbie has fallen under fire for a photo showing her torso bare with her ribs visible. The 32-year-old actress is fresh from being profiled by Vanity Fair, with the magazine quick to update its Instagram with a photo of her. Margot went for a slinky and belly-baring dress in black, showing off her tiny waist and, it would seem, her ribcage. Fans in the comments are now lashing out, claiming that the image is promoting thinness and could be encouraging eating disorders.
Margot Robbie Sparks Concern And Backlash With Shockingly Thin Photo Showing Her Ribcage
Causing A Stir
The photo showed the A-Lister actress posing indoors and by French windows as she modeled a very skintight black dress. The long-sleeved number is designed with a cut-out at the midriff and Robbie definitely had hers on show. The blonde posed in her Alaia number while also rocking a full face of makeup and her hair down.
In a caption, Vanity Fair wrote: "After a breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, the Australian actor has built a career that suggests what a modern movie star can be. Up next, the two-time Academy Award nominee is set to dazzle in Babylon and then as Barbie for the 21st century. For VF, she opens up about her story—and Hollywood’s."
Fans Say It's Not Okay
As the body-positivity movement surges forward, comments over celebrities looking super-slim are now a weekly occurrence. It doesn't look like everyone was digging this snap.
Gaining over 550 likes was a user shading Vanity Fair. "I guess magazines are really on their agendas for bringing back eating disorders and “promotion” of the "heroine body” F up trend. Forever a Margot fan but this doesn’t send the right message," they wrote. Another user, meanwhile, called it "such a bad cover. Really really time deaf."
Was It 'Necessary'?
While plenty of praise came in and the post even caught the attention of MTV star Chanel West Coast, some also asked if the show was even necessary in the first place.
"She's stunning, but was it really necessary to have her ribcage showing like "look how hot my bones are!" one fan replied. Vanity Fair does not appear to have responded to the backlash. She's not alone, though. The Kardashians have also been facing criticism for looking too slim in social media photos this year.
Endless Replies
Joining the slew of complaining fans was a further user. They stated, "Robbie is an unbelievably talented actress and stunning woman, and this specific style choice distracts from her talent by focusing on thinness. Stop, guys. She deserves better and we deserve better than this."