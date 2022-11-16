Margot Robbie Sparks Concern And Backlash With Shockingly Thin Photo Showing Her Ribcage

As the body-positivity movement surges forward, comments over celebrities looking super-slim are now a weekly occurrence. It doesn't look like everyone was digging this snap.

Gaining over 550 likes was a user shading Vanity Fair. "I guess magazines are really on their agendas for bringing back eating disorders and “promotion” of the "heroine body” F up trend. Forever a Margot fan but this doesn’t send the right message," they wrote. Another user, meanwhile, called it "such a bad cover. Really really time deaf."