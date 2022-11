Not so long ago, Yasiel Puig was considered one of the best players in Major League Baseball. The volatile Los Angeles Dodgers star could rake baseballs like the best of them, yet his character flaws drove him out of the league less than a decade into his promising career.

The Cuban star bounced around the league after his seven-year tenure with the Dodgers, eventually arriving in Mexico and then moving to South Korea to pursue a new challenge in his career.