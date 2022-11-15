Get Ready For Some Festive Fun With Mariah Carey's New Primetime Holiday Show 'Merry Christmas to All!'

Mariah Carey ready to thrill again this Christmas
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Music lovers first became familiar with Mariah Carey and her rare five-octave vocal range when Columbia Records released her self-titled album on June 12, 1990. Since then, the superstar has established herself as one of the most iconic singers and songwriters in the music industry, with a record for most top debuts in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. Besides her titles as singer, songwriter, and record producer, Mariah is also dubbed the "Queen of Christmas". 

She received the title following the success of her festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You. Since then, the icon has released several other Christmas songs, to her fans' delight. With another holiday season around the corner, Mariah is ready for the world, as she recently announced a two-hour holiday special called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Here are the details.

The Latest

'Modern Family' Cast: What Have They Been Up To Since The Show Ended?

Olivia Jade Stuns In A Form-Fitting Mini Dress

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Red Dress

A Sneak Peek At The Highly Anticipated 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' With Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren

Ariel Winter Shares Why 'Modern Family' Had To End When It Did

What To Know About 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

All I Want For Christmas Is You became a hit following its release in 1994. For the next few years, the sound remained evergreen, and fans could not get over the feeling of festiveness it brought. In 2019, 25 years after the song's release, Mariah debuted a new music video for the hit and shared it on her YouTube channel.

While the original video featured grainy home-shot-styled footage of the singer celebrating the festive season, frolicking in the snow, and enjoying cozy indoor scenes by the tree, the new video was different. It captured childhood wonder and the magic surrounding the season. The video opened with Mariah as a part of a store window scene before a door opened to a winter wonderland complete with skating Santas, dancing toy soldiers, and giant candy canes.

Entertainment

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

By Geri Green

The Success Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Although All I Want For Christmas Is You was released in the early 1990s, it sustained its commercial success in the decades that followed. In December 2017, the song hit the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 for the first time. Two years later, it climbed to the number-one spot of Billboard's Hot 100.

In November 2021, the song added a new chapter to its chart history, with 11.2 million streams and 8.2 million radio airplay audience impressions in the November 12-14 tracking week. The song moved up to the 36th place on the Billboard Hot 100.

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' 

The year 2020 was a tough year for everyone, but Mariah had something to smile about as she marked 30 years in the music industry. Besides her best-selling memoir and songs to mark the milestone, the singer also released an old-fashioned variety show called Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special in December 2020. 

The show comprised a new version of her song Oh Santa with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, as well as appearances from stars like Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dogg.

A New Primetime Holiday Special Is Underway

On December 20, 2022, the world will witness a two-hour holiday special on CBS and Paramount + called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! According to a report, the primetime show will feature performances of all of the singer's holiday hits. With the date drawing closer, fans can only hope it is worth it.

Read Next

Must Read

This Ronda Rousey Action Thriller Is Crushing It On Netflix

Katie Holmes Called One Of Hollywood's 'Hot Babes With Ugly Legs' In Controversial Article

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

Kate Beckinsale Shows Pete Davidson Support Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.