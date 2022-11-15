Get Ready For Some Festive Fun With Mariah Carey's New Primetime Holiday Show 'Merry Christmas to All!'

Music lovers first became familiar with Mariah Carey and her rare five-octave vocal range when Columbia Records released her self-titled album on June 12, 1990. Since then, the superstar has established herself as one of the most iconic singers and songwriters in the music industry, with a record for most top debuts in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. Besides her titles as singer, songwriter, and record producer, Mariah is also dubbed the "Queen of Christmas".

She received the title following the success of her festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You. Since then, the icon has released several other Christmas songs, to her fans' delight. With another holiday season around the corner, Mariah is ready for the world, as she recently announced a two-hour holiday special called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Here are the details.