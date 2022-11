The Big Bang Theory actress sought professional help for the first time because of the stress and a rash that wouldn't disappear.

"Just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting, it was horrible and i developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn't go away."

She also sought companionship by asking Zosia Mamet to move in with her temporarily as she was "losing her mind." Cuoco claimed it was the loneliest she has ever felt and how she doesn't share a lot but has been very open about her struggles because she wanted people to know that things are not as they seem and perfect.

The star described a situation while filming the show's second season as having "an intervention myself in my trailer-all my producers were in there. And I said, I need help."