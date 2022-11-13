Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Chiffon Dress

In a caption, Vogue quoted Lopez, who was reflecting on her life and her mindset.

"It used to be about the idea of validation in other people's eyes," @jlo shares. "It really used to be. Because I wanted to be part of the club. But I don't anymore. There's something bigger that I'm after. It's about touching people's lives and being touched," the magazine wrote, adding:

"For Vogue's December issue, Jennifer Lopez talks about married life, parenting, politics, why "Mrs. Affleck" felt romantic, and how she's been recording a highly personal new album, her first in nearly a decade—"a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist," she says."