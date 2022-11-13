Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Chiffon Dress

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is stunning the camera as she flaunts her jaw-dropping figure at 53. The Jenny From The Block singer and actress is all over Vogue Instagram right now as the iconic magazine profiles her. A new photo is showing the American Idol judge in a billowing and sheer salmon-colored dress, and it was glam vibes galore as she posed for a wowing photo. Over 55,000 fans have left a like, and JLo herself has even swooped in to leave a thumbs-up.

Stuns In Sheer Dress Shoot

Jennifer Lopez
Vogue posted four days ago. It shared a photo of Lopez arching her back and running across a studio backed by earthy-toned walls. The new wife to Ben Affleck stretched one arm out as she was snapped mid-air, also modeling a sheer and ruched dress in a soft and girly pink shade.

JLo had chiffon sweeping all around her as the camera reflected the dramatic vibe. She also threw her head back while allowing her highlighted locks to fly behind her. Jennifer further drew attention to her chest as she flashed a little cleavage, but the finish wasn't provocative.

It's Not About Other People, Anymore

Jennifer Lopez
In a caption, Vogue quoted Lopez, who was reflecting on her life and her mindset.

"It used to be about the idea of validation in other people's eyes," @jlo shares. "It really used to be. Because I wanted to be part of the club. But I don't anymore. There's something bigger that I'm after. It's about touching people's lives and being touched," the magazine wrote, adding:

"For Vogue's December issue, Jennifer Lopez talks about married life, parenting, politics, why "Mrs. Affleck" felt romantic, and how she's been recording a highly personal new album, her first in nearly a decade—"a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist," she says."

Being Mrs. Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Earlier this month, JLo made headlines for changing her name to Mrs. Affleck. It comes in the wake of her 2022 marriage to the actor she was engaged to back in 2003. Bennifer were an item in the early 2000s but called off their engagement due to immense media and fan pressure. Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner and stayed married to her for 12 years.

Living Her Best Life

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Amid being happy with her fourth husband, Jen is also enjoying success with her acting, music, and JLo Beauty brand. For more, follow her Instagram.

