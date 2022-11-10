Serena Williams Once Issued A Stern Warning To Ilie Nastase Over His Comment About Her Unborn Child

It so happened that in 2017, around the time Williams was expecting her first child with Alexis Ohanian, Nastase passed an absolutely unnecessary remark about the baby.

“Let’s see what colour it is. Chocolate with milk?”

Of course, his remark was about Williams’ ethnicity and her husband’s ethnicity. It’s not expected from legends of the game to target anyone in such a harsh manner, but Serena Williams is walking proof of such harshness in the industry.

Moreover, he wasn’t even the one who was being interviewed. It was Simona Halep answering a question about Serena Williams, and Nastase passed the comment in Romanian which was rather audible.

Previously, Nastase had accused Serena Williams of doping due to her physical build.