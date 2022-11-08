Ana de Armas Starts Filming 'John Wick' Spin-Off

The John Wick franchise remains one of the most iconic neo-noir action thriller media series in history. Created by Derek Kolstad, the franchise has featured some of Hollywood's most talented stars, one of whom is Keanu Reeves. In the series, the award-winning actor played the main character, John Wick, a former hitman forced back into the criminal underworld he abandoned.

Viewers were first introduced to the John Wick character in 2014 with the release of John Wick. Then, three years later, the sequel John Wick: Chapter 2 hit the screens after which John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum was released in May 2019. Now, over three years after the third installment, reports have revealed that a spin-off of the franchise will air soon and Ana de Armas will be a part of it. Here are the whole details.