Ana de Armas Starts Filming 'John Wick' Spin-Off

The John Wick franchise remains one of the most iconic neo-noir action thriller media series in history. Created by Derek Kolstad, the franchise has featured some of Hollywood's most talented stars, one of whom is Keanu Reeves. In the series, the award-winning actor played the main character, John Wick, a former hitman forced back into the criminal underworld he abandoned.

Viewers were first introduced to the John Wick character in 2014 with the release of John Wick. Then, three years later, the sequel John Wick: Chapter 2 hit the screens after which John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum was released in May 2019. Now, over three years after the third installment, reports have revealed that a spin-off of the franchise will air soon and Ana de Armas will be a part of it. Here are the whole details.

What Is The Plot Of 'Ballerina'?

According to reports, Ballerina will tell the story of a young assassin played by Ana, who was trained at the ballet school seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. In the movie, the titular young woman will embark on a quest to seek revenge against those who murdered her family. In the meantime, further details regarding the plot of the movie remain under wraps.

When Will 'Ballerina' Be Released?

During the latest investors' call, the CEO of Lionsgate Jon Fetheimer announced that Ballerina will begin filming by November 7. While production is underway, news of a possible release date for the movie remains undisclosed. Nevertheless, the makers of the John Wick spin-off are working hard toward ensuring the movie hits the screens sooner than expected.

'John Wick' Producers Are Considering Making A Video Game

Recently, IndieWire revealed that the producers behind the John Wick Franchise and Lionsgate were looking to make a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies. Lionsgate's CEO, Jon, said:

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of 'John Wick.' We have been fielding proposals."

Although it is still uncertain, fans of the franchise and video game lovers can only sit back and watch what Lionsgate and the producers have for them.

About Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is best known as a Cuban and Spanish actress. She has been in the entertainment industry for many years and has been privileged to feature in some Hollywood hits throughout the course of her career. Some such productions include Blonde, Deep Water, No Time to Die, The Informer, and the Russo Brothers' Netflix movie, The Gray Man.

Now, according to reports, the renowned actress will be a part of the upcoming John Wick spin-off, Ballerina. Ana has begun filming the movie and will be taking up the lead role. Earlier this year, she revealed during an interview that the writer and director behind Promising Young Woman had provided finishing touches to the script from a woman's point of view.

Considering Ana's impact on the movie industry and how talented she is, fans are optimistic that the actress will effectively portray her role.

