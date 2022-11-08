Redditor Kicks Sister Out For Disapproving Of Her Choice To Keep Her Husband's First Wife's Picture Up

Several Redditors shared encouraging words for the OP as they recounted similar experiences. Most of them dealt with losing a loved one to cancer and said the OP did the right thing by sticking by her husband.

They also suggested the family take the sister in if they felt bad for her. As far as we could see, all votes chose Not The A-Hole, but there's a slight reservation on my end.

There was no reason for the OP to tell the husband the in-depth details of what the sister said, as it'll only cause animosity between them going forward. While the sister's approach was wrong (no one should insult the dead, especially when they don't know them), she was right to feel weird.

As the OP said, it's been eight years since the accident, and that's enough time for the husband to keep the dead wife's picture in an album or any place apart from his office table.

It's almost like there are two wives in that marriage, and the OP got comfortable being number two, anyway; to each their own. If this system works for them, there's no reason to change it now.