Get A Sneak Peak At Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans In Their New Holiday Action Movie

Dwayne Johnson and his fellow Hollywood star Chris Evans have been in the movie industry for years. Individually, they have featured in some of the most iconic blockbuster movies in the world. For Chris, who is strongly associated with the MCU, fans have witnessed his acting prowess in productions like Avengers: End Game, Captain America: The First Avenger, and many others.

On the other hand, Dwayne has been featured in the DCU A-list movie Black Adam. But despite having many credits under their belt, Dwayne and Chris have never shared a set in the past. However, for the first time since the beginning of their careers, the Hollywood stars will join forces in the upcoming holiday action movie Red One. Here are the details.