Get A Sneak Peak At Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans In Their New Holiday Action Movie

Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson
Getty | Beatriz Velasco

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Dwayne Johnson and his fellow Hollywood star Chris Evans have been in the movie industry for years. Individually, they have featured in some of the most iconic blockbuster movies in the world. For Chris, who is strongly associated with the MCU, fans have witnessed his acting prowess in productions like Avengers: End Game, Captain America: The First Avenger, and many others.

On the other hand, Dwayne has been featured in the DCU A-list movie Black Adam. But despite having many credits under their belt, Dwayne and Chris have never shared a set in the past. However, for the first time since the beginning of their careers, the Hollywood stars will join forces in the upcoming holiday action movie Red One. Here are the details.

The Latest

Is WWE Building The Next Main Event Megastar After Roman Reigns?

Lauren Graham Once Shared What Gift Her ‘Gilmore Girls’ Character Would Have Loved

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Top And Super-Short Shorts

Candice Swanepoel Looks Stunning In A High-Cut Swimsuit

Paris Hilton Shows Off Her Sexy Style In A Cut-Out Dress

What Is The Production About? 

Red One has been described as a "globe trotting, four-quadrant, action-adventure production." The first of a potential franchise reimagining holiday mythology, the movie will be directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris Morgan. Although it is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, details of the plot remain unspoken of for now.

However, Hiram previously teased the film's tone, comparing it to Hobbs & Shaw and Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, Red One will be a joint-venture production between Amazon Studios, Seven Bucks Production, Chris Morgan Productions, The Detective Agency, and Amazon Prime Original Films. 

Entertainment

Erika Jayne, 51, Goes Topless In An Open Robe

By chisom

Photos Of Dwayne And Chris On The 'Red One' Set 

Weeks after news of Dwayne and Chris's upcoming collaboration hit the internet, the Atlanta set photos from Red One showing the pair's looks from the movie surfaced online. In a Twitter post shared by a user named Trixy, Dwayne and Chris were seen walking past each other while having an animated conversation.

The former wrestler's character was clad in a red and black leather jacket and matching slacks. On the other hand, Chris's character looked a bit messy, unlike the actor's always-groomed persona. He donned gray slacks, a brown button-down shirt, a black hoodie, and a red-brown leather jacket.

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

Mandy Rose Is Killing It In A Sexy Corset And Underwear

When Will 'Red One' Be Released?

From the Atlanta set photos plastered all over social media, it is safe to say that the production of Red One has begun. According to reports, the highly anticipated movie will hopefully hit the screens by the 2023 holiday season and will be released exclusively through streaming via Amazon Prime Video.

Who Are The Other Cast Members Of 'Red One?'

Besides top stars Dwayne and Chris, reports have revealed that other talented Hollywood stars will feature in the movie. They include Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, J. K. Simmons, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, and Wesley Kimmel. With the cast and crew members mentioned, fans are optimistic that the movie will be a hit.

Read Next

Must Read

Anne Hathaway Stuns In Sheer Top

Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Incredible Physique While Working Out!

Dunkin' Donut Worker Sends Customers Into A Frenzy After Showing The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap

Paige Spiranac Demonstrates How To Find The 'Sweet Spot' In A Revealing Outfit

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In Bright Mini Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.