This Beautiful Zendaya Photo Is The Fifth Most Liked Photo On Instagram

Zendaya is showing that you don't need to be a Kardashian to gain insane likes on social media. The 25-year-old actress and singer has a photo on her Instagram that is the fifth most-liked post on the platform - the photo of her with boyfriend Tom Holland and wishing him a happy birthday now sits at over 25 million likes. Zendaya and her actor beau are costars and a real-life couple, too - fans went nuts in June of this year as the twosome went IG official. Tom was celebrating his 26th birthday. Clearly, he can rely on a loving girlfriend to send him the best on his special day.
25 Million+ Likes
The photo showed Zendaya and Tom all snuggled up and outdoors. Posing from what looked like a field as the backdrop was blurred, the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars looked all loved up. Tom was looking right into the camera and smiling as he wore a white tee. Meanwhile, former Disney star Zendaya was in a black top and gazing sideways while also grinning as she rested her forehead against Tom's cheek. In a caption, Zendaya wrote:
"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3."
Celebrity Likes Galore
The post may have brought out the fans, but the celebrities weren't far behind. Sending likes were rapper Cardi B, model Ashley Graham, Netflix star HoYeon Jung, plus actress Bella Thorne and pop star Dua Lipa. Also digging the snap was Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and supermodel Hailey Bieber, plus Hailey's singer husband Justin Bieber.
Zendaya and Tom had become close friends back in 2017. At the time, both were in relationships with other people.
Loves His Work Ethic
Zendaya has opened up on her relationship with Tom and how she respects his work ethic.
"In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man," she stated to In Style. "It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist."
Life Away From The Cameras
Of private moment with her beau, the Euphoria star added: "He's a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British."