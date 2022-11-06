Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Is Reportedly Banned In China Over These Comments

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is DC's best release in years and continues making waves worldwide except in China, according to rumors. During press runs, actors share views on their movies and real-life situations, which sometimes causes trouble for the movie.

Pierce Brosnan, who played Doctor Fate in the Warner Bros. Discovery production, reportedly commented about the Dalai Lama leading to a ban on the movie in China.

The Forum revealed that a GQ interview caused this restriction in the Asian country, known for having strict rules.