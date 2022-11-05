Erika Jayne, 51, Goes Topless In An Open Robe

Close up of Erika Jayne
Getty | Santiago Felipe

Entertainment
chisom

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 just dropped on Prime Video, and it featured several stars across the entertainment industry, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Erika Jayne. The 51-year-old brought the heat in a sheer black robe as she joined younger models on stage to model the lingerie brand.

Jayne has no problem baring it all, as her 2.5 million Instagram followers would tell you from experience. The Pretty Mess singer prides herself in maintaining an enviable figure five decades into life.

The Latest

Dakota Johnson Looks Stunning In Blazer Mini Dress

Gigi Hadid Stuns In A Chanel Romper

Carmen Electra, 50, Smolders In Steamy 'Out Of This World' Shots

Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Daring Look in See-Through Skirt

Drew Barrymore Reveals She Changed Her Style Because Of Zendaya

Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4

Close up of Erika Jayne at the Savage Fenty show
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Let's get into Jayne's "dangerous" look for the night. The singer wore a black logo-printed silky robe over strappy underwear and covered her breasts with bedazzled heart-shaped pasties.

Jayne then wore sheer black stockings over fishnet tights, a body garter, and matching logo-printed gloves.

She styled her platinum blonde hair in a high-braided ponytail and wore shiny nude makeup. The reality TV star paired her outfit with black stiletto pumps and silver jewelry.

Entertainment

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

By chisom

Long-Standing Relationship With Rihanna

Erika Jayne at the Savage Fenty show Vol 2
Getty | Jerritt Clark

Jayne previously attended the Vol 2 edition of the fashion show, thus proving a long-standing business relationship with the Island Bad Gal. She wore a white pantsuit with a bralette peeking out through her buttoned blazer.

She paired the all-white suit with silver stiletto pumps and jewelry pieces like her Vol 4 look. Jayne also styled her blonde hair in its signature ponytail but twisted the tip instead of braiding it. Little did we know she'd feature in an edition two years later.

Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants

Mandy Rose Is Killing It In A Sexy Corset And Underwear

Light Reading By The Pool

Erika Jayne at the RHOBH premiere
Getty | Santiago Felipe

Jayne shared another picture of herself enjoying a magazine read by the poolside in lingerie. It's not the first time she's posing for a shot like this, but it's been a while. The former model tousled her blonde hair and wore dark sunshades to shield her eyes from the sun.

The angle of the shot focused on her outstretched toned, long legs clad in stiletto mules. While her picture was sultry, Jayne's comment section wasn't pleasing as RHOBH fans flamed her for her actions in recent episodes.

Tensions On The 'RHOBH' Set

Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna at the MTV Movie and TV Awards
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jayne has been front and center of the controversies and drama in Season 12 of RHOBH, leading to speculations that she may not return for the 13th season. Fans accused her of leaking private information to the press, and her allegations against Kathy Hilton are causing tension behind the scenes.

Hilton threatened not to return if Jayne and her best friend, Lisa Rinna, came back for Season 13, so fans think Bravo would choose Hilton. We'll see how it goes.

Read Next

Must Read

Cindy Crawford, 56, Stuns In Sheer Lingerie

Mandy Rose Fires Up Fans In A Very Revealing Bodysuit

NASCAR Legend Shares His Strong Opinion About Danica Patrick

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

'I Will Slap Your Lips Off': Dwayne Johnson Once Hit Back At Giannis Antetokounmpo After He Said He'd 'Kill Him' In Wrestling

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.