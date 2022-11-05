Erika Jayne, 51, Goes Topless In An Open Robe

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 just dropped on Prime Video, and it featured several stars across the entertainment industry, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Erika Jayne. The 51-year-old brought the heat in a sheer black robe as she joined younger models on stage to model the lingerie brand.

Jayne has no problem baring it all, as her 2.5 million Instagram followers would tell you from experience. The Pretty Mess singer prides herself in maintaining an enviable figure five decades into life.