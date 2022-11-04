'I Just Sort Of Did It': How Alexandra Daddario Approached Her Challenging 'True Detective' Nude Scene

Daddario starred as Lisa Tragnetti, (the court reporter who had an affair with Detective Hart) in True Detective. After Daddario's appearance in the first episode, her role took an unexpected turn as she appeared in revealing scenes in the second episode.

While many fans were impressed by the actress's prowess, she revealed in an old-time interview that it was a challenging role. Speaking to MTV News about her decision to take on the role, Daddario said:

"I think one thing about this role for me was that it was a huge challenge for me, and I saw it as a good challenge. I saw it as an interesting challenge."

The movie star who is also known for her role in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre added that she had really wanted to be on the show and she understood that the revealing scenes were required of the character. Daddario also acknowledged that playing Lisa Tragnetti had been different from anything she had done at the time.