True Detective remains one of HBO's biggest productions and one of the actors who made the mystery, crime series, worth exploring is Alexandra Daddario. Fans watched Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson present one of TV's most unpredictable murder mysteries and also see Daddario takes her first mature role.
'I Just Sort Of Did It': How Alexandra Daddario Approached Her Challenging 'True Detective' Nude Scene
Daddario's Nude Scene
Daddario starred as Lisa Tragnetti, (the court reporter who had an affair with Detective Hart) in True Detective. After Daddario's appearance in the first episode, her role took an unexpected turn as she appeared in revealing scenes in the second episode.
While many fans were impressed by the actress's prowess, she revealed in an old-time interview that it was a challenging role. Speaking to MTV News about her decision to take on the role, Daddario said:
"I think one thing about this role for me was that it was a huge challenge for me, and I saw it as a good challenge. I saw it as an interesting challenge."
The movie star who is also known for her role in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre added that she had really wanted to be on the show and she understood that the revealing scenes were required of the character. Daddario also acknowledged that playing Lisa Tragnetti had been different from anything she had done at the time.
How Did Daddario Find Comfort In Her Role
During Daddario's nude scenes on the set of True Detective, she found comfort in her colleagues whose experience helped prevent any awkwardness. According to the actress, Woody was part of the people who made the situation comfortable as he had done a similar role. She also said she tried not to think too much about the intimate scenes before the shooting commenced.
During her interview, Daddario, 36, described her character as a person who was bored and emotionally volatile, and naive. She also said her character was mostly trouble in Detective
Hart's story.
How Did Daddario's Revealing Scenes Impact Her Career?
Before Daddario's role in True Detective, she had already become a big name in Hollywood. Her parts in the Percy Jackson movies, Texas Chainsaw 3D as well as multi-episode on shows like White Collar and Parenthood had been some of her successes at that time. However, after starring as Lisa she became more prominent.
True Detective opened the door to more opportunities for Daddario than she had expected. Despite playing a small role in the HBO series, her naked scenes made her character significant. According to the star, she started receiving numerous calls for different endorsements after the nude scenes episode aired. She also booked San Andreas afterward.
Daddario Was Absent At 'True Detective' Premier
Despite playing an unforgettable part in True Detective, Daddario was not on the movie's invite list. Speaking about her absence in the series premiere, the Baywatch actress revealed that she believed she was not needed and was not called.
The movie star then added that she needed not to expect much from people in order to be happy. Daddario also revealed that she did not expect to be invited and was surprised about being invited to the Emmys award for the series despite not being nominated.