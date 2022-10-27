Elsa Hosk is stunning as she flaunts her famous figure and rocks the sheer trend. The Swedish supermodel updated her Instagram four days ago with a stylish streetwear display, one embracing both the casual trend and the see-through one that's been sweeping 2022. Posing outdoors, the former Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her killer abs as she went itty bitty in a crop top, and fans can't get enough of the post.
Elsa Hosk Flashes Her Abs In Sheer Crop Top
The Latest
Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler 'Hated' His Family For Their Strict Schedule That Conflicted With His 'Popular Image'
Looking Gorgeous In Crop Top
Looking fierce in shades as she posed from a road, Elsa stood with her hands in her pockets as she modeled baggy and wide-legged blue jeans with white stitch detail. Going skimpy up top, the blonde showcased her jaw-dropping abs in a sheer white crop top, going skintight and also adding in a slouchy jacket worn open.
Elsa wore her signature blonde locks down and around her shoulders, also wearing casual white sneakers. Further images in the gallery showed her clutching a small purse in mint green. In a caption, Elsa tagged her Helsa Studio fashion brand.
Got Her Own Brand
Joining the likes of fellow supermodels Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid, Elsa is now CEO of a clothing label, one founded earlier this year and what she calls her love letter to Scandinavia where she grew up.
The European beauty has stated, per WWD:
“It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature. This way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”
Taking Inspiration From Home
While Elsa's brand is founded in Los Angeles, it does draw from the model's home country of Sweden. Mentioning the country's capital, Hosk continued:
“The fabrics, colors and fits are inspired by my favorite essentials, the pieces I would bring to spend time on the islands outside of Stockholm. Feeling and looking my best while living freely and fully enjoying the moment.”
A Favorite With Brands
Elsa continues her high-profile modeling gigs, ones that still see her snapped up by luxury labels. In 2022, she's been fronting Italian label Fendi for its #Peekaboo bag campaign. The star is also affiliated with Messika jewelry, a brand fronted by fellow model Kendall Jenner.