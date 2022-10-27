Elsa Hosk Flashes Her Abs In Sheer Crop Top

Elsa Hosk
Getty | Taylor Hill

Entertainment
Geri Green

Elsa Hosk is stunning as she flaunts her famous figure and rocks the sheer trend. The Swedish supermodel updated her Instagram four days ago with a stylish streetwear display, one embracing both the casual trend and the see-through one that's been sweeping 2022. Posing outdoors, the former Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her killer abs as she went itty bitty in a crop top, and fans can't get enough of the post.

The Latest

Aaron Rodgers Looks Forward To Facing A Particular Bills' WR Who Barely Plays

Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler 'Hated' His Family For Their Strict Schedule That Conflicted With His 'Popular Image'

$800 Million Worth Dwayne Johnson Reveals The Biggest Gamble He Ever Made

Dwayne Johnson Outranks Arnold Schwarzenegger In This Surprising Bodybuilding Aspect

'Shocked And Angry': Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Leaving BF's Parents' Home After They Asked Her To Pay For Dinner

Looking Gorgeous In Crop Top

Elsa Hosk
Getty | Samir Hussein

Looking fierce in shades as she posed from a road, Elsa stood with her hands in her pockets as she modeled baggy and wide-legged blue jeans with white stitch detail. Going skimpy up top, the blonde showcased her jaw-dropping abs in a sheer white crop top, going skintight and also adding in a slouchy jacket worn open.

Elsa wore her signature blonde locks down and around her shoulders, also wearing casual white sneakers. Further images in the gallery showed her clutching a small purse in mint green. In a caption, Elsa tagged her Helsa Studio fashion brand.

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

Got Her Own Brand

Elsa Hosk
Getty | Ian West - PA Images

Joining the likes of fellow supermodels Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid, Elsa is now CEO of a clothing label, one founded earlier this year and what she calls her love letter to Scandinavia where she grew up.

The European beauty has stated, per WWD:

“It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature. This way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Taking Inspiration From Home

Elsa Hosk
Getty | Anadolu Agency

While Elsa's brand is founded in Los Angeles, it does draw from the model's home country of Sweden. Mentioning the country's capital, Hosk continued:

“The fabrics, colors and fits are inspired by my favorite essentials, the pieces I would bring to spend time on the islands outside of Stockholm. Feeling and looking my best while living freely and fully enjoying the moment.” 

A Favorite With Brands

Elsa Hosk
Getty | GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

Elsa continues her high-profile modeling gigs, ones that still see her snapped up by luxury labels. In 2022, she's been fronting Italian label Fendi for its #Peekaboo bag campaign. The star is also affiliated with Messika jewelry, a brand fronted by fellow model Kendall Jenner.

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

Meet Henry Frye, Dakota Fanning's Boyfriend

Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler 'Hated' His Family For Their Strict Schedule That Conflicted With His 'Popular Image'

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.