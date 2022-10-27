Elsa Hosk Flashes Her Abs In Sheer Crop Top

Looking fierce in shades as she posed from a road, Elsa stood with her hands in her pockets as she modeled baggy and wide-legged blue jeans with white stitch detail. Going skimpy up top, the blonde showcased her jaw-dropping abs in a sheer white crop top, going skintight and also adding in a slouchy jacket worn open.

Elsa wore her signature blonde locks down and around her shoulders, also wearing casual white sneakers. Further images in the gallery showed her clutching a small purse in mint green. In a caption, Elsa tagged her Helsa Studio fashion brand.