Lauren Graham Reveals If She'd Return To 'Gilmore Girls'

American actress Lauren Graham has revealed if she would re-enact her role in the series Gilmore Girls. The actress shared what the show means to her and if fans would get to see her character again.
Graham recently sat with Extra's Katie Krause to promote the new season of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. During the conversation, Krause inquired if Graham would reprise her role in Gilmore Girls. The 55-year-old actress replied, "I never say never." The actress shared that the series held great importance in her life, work, and friendships.
She explained that the series meant a lot to her. This makes her contemplate leaving the show as it is or moving further since the original is still being viewed by people.
The Parenthood actress continued that she is overwhelmed by how devoted people continue to be to the series. She also shared she is thankful people continue to find joy in it. The actress finally shared that since people continue to enjoy the original, "I don't know what its future is."
The Revival Of The Netflix Series 'Gilmore Girls'
Sixteen years went by after fans first met the Gilmore Girls cast before the revival was announced. The revival was titled Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life and was released on November 25, 2016.
The revival took place over four seasons in a year, eight years after fans last saw the cast. It started with winter, then spring, summer, and ended with fall. While a lot of the previous cast returned to the movie, there were also new actors. They included Sutton Foster, Stacey Oristano, and Mae Whitman.
All About 'Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life'
During an interview with EW at that time, the series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino spoke about the revival. Palladino spoke about the death of Ed Herrmann who played Richard Gilmore. She shared that dealing with his death would impact the characters. The writer also revealed that the revival will continue with Rory being single. Also, Luke and Lorelai would be engaged but not married.
Graham shared that her character, Lorelai, had a love life and her father's death would influence her choices. Fans also got to know more backstories about Michel. EW revealed what the first script page from the revival was about. It started with Rory and Lorelai's reconnection at the gazebo. Also, the first pop culture jab involved the lifestyle brand of Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop.
Graham Speaks About The Final Episode
At that time, Graham talked about the final episode in an interview with EW. She shared that she did not read the last episode for a long time because she was scared. The Bad Santa actress shared she loved how the first three were. However, the final episode gave answers to questions she did not think of. "And to me, it was deeply satisfying," she shared.
The actress also shared that the final four words of the episode would not necessarily feel like the end. Also, according to co-creator Dan Palladino, the words might not be the final for the series.