Lauren Graham Reveals If She'd Return To 'Gilmore Girls'

Graham recently sat with Extra's Katie Krause to promote the new season of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. During the conversation, Krause inquired if Graham would reprise her role in Gilmore Girls. The 55-year-old actress replied, "I never say never." The actress shared that the series held great importance in her life, work, and friendships.

She explained that the series meant a lot to her. This makes her contemplate leaving the show as it is or moving further since the original is still being viewed by people.

The Parenthood actress continued that she is overwhelmed by how devoted people continue to be to the series. She also shared she is thankful people continue to find joy in it. The actress finally shared that since people continue to enjoy the original, "I don't know what its future is."