Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Abs And Plump Lips

Kylie posed indoors by cream walls as she leaned in for a big showoff of her red lips and her trim waistline. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO sizzled in a tight white crop top, pairing her ab-flashing top with matching and itty-bitty shorts.

The sister to Kendall Jenner added in an edgy black leather biker jacket, also wearing her locks dyed near-black and partly tied back. Of course, the cosmetics queen wore a full face of makeup, going glowy with heavy bronzer and defined brows.