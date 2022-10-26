Kylie Jenner is stunning as she rocks a short shorts look while flaunting her famous figure and her plump pout. The reality star, 25, posted to her makeup brand's Instagram this week with low-key but ante-upping snaps, ones seeing her ditch the glittery gowns and go leggy while also highlighting her abs. The Hulu star sizzled in a series of images as she also rocked a cute jacket, and fans can't stop leaving likes.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Abs And Plump Lips
Stunning With Abs Out
Kylie posed indoors by cream walls as she leaned in for a big showoff of her red lips and her trim waistline. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO sizzled in a tight white crop top, pairing her ab-flashing top with matching and itty-bitty shorts.
The sister to Kendall Jenner added in an edgy black leather biker jacket, also wearing her locks dyed near-black and partly tied back. Of course, the cosmetics queen wore a full face of makeup, going glowy with heavy bronzer and defined brows.
'Fall Lip Combo'
Kylie Cosmetics told fans: "Favorite fall lip combo 🖤💋 leo liner + @ultabeauty rosé & chill plumping gloss!" Kylie had, in the final image, posed with a real abs show, as she stood in her high-waisted shorts and gazed upwards while posing from her luxurious California mansion.
Jenner is now running a veritable empire as she holds a CEO role for four brands: Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, and Kylie Swim. The star was still a teen when she founded Kylie Cosmetics and has opened up on why she started it - seemingly, not for the money.
Kylie Jenner Says It Wasn't About The Cash
The billionaire told Harper's Bazaar Arabia: “I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks."
Also running a beauty brand is sister Kim Kardashian, who this year launched her SKKN by Kim skincare range.
All About The Passion
Kylie also confessed that she never thought she could turn her passion into a business, but that she simply followed her heart. "Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”
Alongside her business ventures, Jenner continues to star in The Kardashians, now in its second season. For more, check out her Instagram.