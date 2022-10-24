Cardi B Stuns In Sexy Bedazzled Corset

While one side of Cardi comes with enough glam to match rival Nicki Minaj, another is sporty and making money from it. The Grammy winner has a long-term partnership with sportswear giant Reebok, and she's just dropped a new collection with them.

"The all-new Reebok x @iamcardib collection is here. Bring larger-than-life energy and attitude to your everyday life," the brand recently wrote on Instagram.

“I can go to sleep with the No. 1 record, but I’m going to sleep and thinking, ‘I need my other album to go No. 1.’ My sneaker sold out so fast; I need my next sneaker to sell out. I always wonder if I’m going to be satisfied,” Cardi told Footwear News in 2020.