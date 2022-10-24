Worker Reveals The Best Thing About Working At Amazon

A TikTok with over 95.2K likes has been a topic of conversation because it shows what an Amazon worker called "the best feeling in the world." The video, posted by TikTok user @lenadominicana, shares the moment his boss asks him if he would like to take VTO.

Voluntary Time Off is an option for Amazon workers to take time off whenever necessary. It was initially created for those 'light' days when there isn't much to do in the warehouse, but people also take it whenever they have appointments, mental health days, or more. It can be taken as a whole day off or part of a shift.

What Is VTO?

The poster is visibly excited about his VTO because he is a twitcher besides working at Amazon. He ends the video with an overlay text saying it is right in time with the release of Gotham Knights, a new video game from Warner Bros, so the time off is very convenient for him.

Not Everything Is Great

Though there are many advantages for workers to getting VTO, evident downsizing stops people from getting it more often. You will have time off, but you won't be paid. One user acknowledged, "I used to say yes to vto but when I see my money on payday, I get hurt."

Still, it is a great option to avoid overworking; as another person shared, "VTO hit different when I'm tired." Many other comments agreed with the poster and said it was the best thing about working at Amazon; even former workers said that they miss having this option.

Is Amazon Taking Advantage Of The Workers?

The conditions of warehouse workers have always been controversial, especially during certain times of the year when package delivery increases. Though Amazon has an average of 18.5 packages per second, this isn't entirely accurate when referring to a daily basis.

There are several theories that Amazon is using VTO as a way not to hold fiscal responsibility, as seen in the constant short-changing.

As Forbes reported in 2021, the short-changing that workers have suffered in their paychecks has been a severe issue over the last couple of years. Many employees have stated that they have received paychecks with much less money than they were supposed to, and they even tried to reach the company's CEO, Jeff Bezos, to improve their circumstances.

VTO Isn't Mandatory

Even though VTO is highly controversial among Amazon workers and the comments from the TikTok, the poster later explained that it isn't mandatory and has never felt pressured to take it. One user added, "this is on point. I worked there for 4 years & this is so accurate," but a lot were saying it wasn't worth it and instead took time off only when necessary.

