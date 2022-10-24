Worker Reveals The Best Thing About Working At Amazon

A TikTok with over 95.2K likes has been a topic of conversation because it shows what an Amazon worker called "the best feeling in the world." The video, posted by TikTok user @lenadominicana, shares the moment his boss asks him if he would like to take VTO.

Voluntary Time Off is an option for Amazon workers to take time off whenever necessary. It was initially created for those 'light' days when there isn't much to do in the warehouse, but people also take it whenever they have appointments, mental health days, or more. It can be taken as a whole day off or part of a shift.